J. Cole To Perform At BJC September 28

Dreamville
By Anthony Colucci
5/8/18 10:33 am

No such thing as life that’s better yours (or a concert venue that’s better than the BJC).

J. Cole will perform at the Bryce Jordan Center September 28, the night before Penn State’s White Out football game against Ohio State. Tickets to see Cole will go on sale May 12. Prices begin at $39.50 with a $30 discount for students.

Happy Valley will be one of 34 stops on Cole’s world tour, which will also feature Young Thug and promote Cole’s latest album, KOD. 

KOD was released last month and has already taken the top spot on the US Billboard 200. It was the fifth consecutive time Cole had a No. 1 hit on the chart.

Cole last visited the BJC in October of 2010, when he opened for Jay-Z.

Within a span of three weeks this fall, Elton John, Cole, and Justin Timberlake will all perform at the BJC, forming one of the most high-profiled semesters in BJC history.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s Social Media Manager, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. Feel free to follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter and email him at [email protected] to hear the story or if you’re bored and want to chat.

