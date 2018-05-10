PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Athletics

Penn State’s Kaleigh Riehl Headed To U.S. U-23 Camp

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Ethan Kasales
5/10/18 12:12 pm

Kaleigh Riehl will represent Penn State women’s soccer at this week’s U.S. U-23 training camp in Los Angeles.

The redshirt junior defender from Fairfax Station, VA, is the lone Nittany Lion invited to the May 11-18 session at the U.S. Soccer National Training Center in nearby Carson.

Riehl’s teammates — Amanda Dennis, Shea Moyer, and Frankie Tagliaferri — are currently in San Diego participating in a U.S. U-19 camp that runs through Saturday.

Riehl protects Penn State’s net in a 3-0 win over Northwestern last season.

Riehl and fellow Nittany Lions Maddie Elliston, Emily Ogle, Ellie Jean, and Rose Chandler took a redshirt year in 2016 to represent the U.S. at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Papua New Guinea. Riehl started all six matches in a fourth place finish for the Americans.

A regular call up of U-23 head coach B.J. Snow, Riehl also donned the stars and stripes in the 2017 Nordic Cup and 2016 La Manga Tournament in Spain and has been invited to several U.S. camps over the years.

Riehl is among a talented group of seven collegiate defenders who are participating in the third U-23 event of the year, which includes a pair of scrimmages next Monday and Thursday against the U-20 squad.

Riehl was named to the All-Big Ten second team last season after anchoring Penn State’s defense from her position as a center back. She led the Nittany Lions in minutes played with 2,158 in 2017 and has two goals and two assists so far during her college career.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Ethan Kasales

Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Ethan

Kelly Daggett Brings Attacking Mentality To Penn State’s Defense

Kelly Daggett’s seamless transition from attacker to defender this offseason provided a young Nittany Lion defense with a commanding voice and veteran presence.

Penn State Women’s Soccer Trio Participating In U.S. U-19 Camp

Katie O’Donnell Drafted No. 4 Overall By New England Command

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Kelly Daggett Brings Attacking Mentality To Penn State’s Defense

Kelly Daggett’s seamless transition from attacker to defender this offseason provided a young Nittany Lion defense with a commanding voice and veteran presence.

Penn State Softball’s Tori Dubois Earns Back-To-Back All-Big Ten Honors

Penn State Women’s Soccer Trio Participating In U.S. U-19 Camp

Penn State Baseball Loses Lone Game In Pittsburgh

Penn State Hockey Commit Ryan Kirwan Drafted No. 14 Overall By USHL’s Madison Capitols

Student Life
via Tim McGraw on Twitter

Tim McGraw’s Brother Among Class Of 2018

Famous Penn State fans: We like it, we love it, and we want some more of it.

PAC App Aims To Connect Arts Community To Events And Shows

The Class of 2018’s Best Decorated Graduation Caps

Saquon Barkley Shows Some Skin On SI Cover

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Barkley is expected to be a top-five pick, and he and his most vehement supporters say there’s no reason he won’t go No. 1 overall.

J. Cole To Perform At BJC September 28

Within a span of three weeks this fall, Elton John, Cole, and Justin Timberlake will all perform at the BJC.

Elissa Hill

Attorney General Josh Shapiro Releases Statement After Latest Beta Theta Pi Hearing Decision

“We are in the process of reviewing the judge’s decision to determine next steps, and are pleased that 11 more defendants we charged will be headed to trial.”

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Piazza Family ‘Dismayed’ By Dismissal Of Braxton Becker’s Tampering Charges

“The Piazzas are hopeful that the Attorney General will file an appeal so that all individuals will be held fully responsible for their misconduct and so that dangerous and potentially lethal hazing will be deterred in the future.”

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend