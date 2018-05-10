Penn State’s Kaleigh Riehl Headed To U.S. U-23 Camp

Kaleigh Riehl will represent Penn State women’s soccer at this week’s U.S. U-23 training camp in Los Angeles.

The redshirt junior defender from Fairfax Station, VA, is the lone Nittany Lion invited to the May 11-18 session at the U.S. Soccer National Training Center in nearby Carson.

Riehl’s teammates — Amanda Dennis, Shea Moyer, and Frankie Tagliaferri — are currently in San Diego participating in a U.S. U-19 camp that runs through Saturday.

Riehl protects Penn State’s net in a 3-0 win over Northwestern last season.

Riehl and fellow Nittany Lions Maddie Elliston, Emily Ogle, Ellie Jean, and Rose Chandler took a redshirt year in 2016 to represent the U.S. at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Papua New Guinea. Riehl started all six matches in a fourth place finish for the Americans.

A regular call up of U-23 head coach B.J. Snow, Riehl also donned the stars and stripes in the 2017 Nordic Cup and 2016 La Manga Tournament in Spain and has been invited to several U.S. camps over the years.

Riehl is among a talented group of seven collegiate defenders who are participating in the third U-23 event of the year, which includes a pair of scrimmages next Monday and Thursday against the U-20 squad.

Riehl was named to the All-Big Ten second team last season after anchoring Penn State’s defense from her position as a center back. She led the Nittany Lions in minutes played with 2,158 in 2017 and has two goals and two assists so far during her college career.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)