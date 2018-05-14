PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Greek Life

Jim Piazza Not Pushing To Abolish Greek Life, Seeks Nationwide Reform

By Steve Connelly
5/14/18 6:21 pm

Tim Piazza’s father Jim wrote an op-ed responding to the question “Should fraternities be abolished?”

His answer, which initially would have been “yes,” has changed in the months since his son’s death at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house back in February 2017.

“However, as time has passed and I’ve thought about it more, I now realize this is not a question I can or should answer. It is a question fraternities must answer for themselves,” Piazza wrote.

The Piazza family has been pushing for aggressive reform and pinpoints that as the key to success in changing Greek culture and avoiding another national tragedy.

“Fraternity misconduct, hazing, sexual assault and student deaths have become national news and the topic of conversation at the family dinner table,” Piazza wrote. “Our son’s face, and the faces of other young men whose lives were lost to a similar fate, are recognizable — for all the wrong reasons. We need reform. What happened in 2017 must never happen again.”

Piazza believes that reform starts with the university and that it must take responsibility for providing a “safe learning environment” for students. He also stated it cannot hide behind claims that fraternities are ungovernable private organizations.

Since the family’s initial disapproval of the Greek reforms Penn State put in place last June, Piazza credited President Eric Barron and the university in the op-ed for being a trailblazer for other schools in making changes to Greek life.

Piazza also said that successful reform is on the fraternities’ national organizations to cooperate with university reforms and on the legal system to stiffen hazing, sexual assault, and drinking laws. Pennsylvania is in the process of doing that with the Timothy J. Piazza Anti-Hazing Law, which recently passed through senate.

“The public only hears when someone dies from one of these situations, but over the last 15 months I have learned of countless situations where trusting students are severely hurt or have near-death experiences from hazing or are sexually assaulted and no one outside the ‘brotherhood’ ever knows,” Piazza wrote.

“Should fraternities be abolished? That’s not my call — but I am interested to see how the universities, national fraternities, lawmakers and the criminal justice system respond. I cannot imagine any one of them is a proponent of children dying. Now is the time to stand up and show it.”

You can read the full op-ed here.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a junior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tried to be a photographer once, but the only good thing that came out of it is a name for his future sports bar, The Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Women’s Soccer Releases 2018 Schedule

Erica Dambach’s Nittany Lions will welcome West Virginia, UCLA, and Virginia to Jeffrey Field this fall for notable non-conference matches.

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Loses To Penn 15-14 In Double OT

Penn State’s Kaleigh Riehl Headed To U.S. U-23 Camp

Kelly Daggett Brings Attacking Mentality To Penn State’s Defense

Penn State Softball’s Tori Dubois Earns Back-To-Back All-Big Ten Honors

Student Life

Finding Your Penn State Beyond Penn State: Carolyn Popescu’s Senior Column

“But when that one face of a “stranger” lights up to greet you with a warm ‘WE ARE!’ and smile of recognition? You can find your Penn State there, too.”

Tim McGraw’s Brother Among Class Of 2018

PAC App Aims To Connect Arts Community To Events And Shows

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

J. Cole To Perform At BJC September 28

Within a span of three weeks this fall, Elton John, Cole, and Justin Timberlake will all perform at the BJC.

Elissa Hill

Attorney General Josh Shapiro Releases Statement After Latest Beta Theta Pi Hearing Decision

“We are in the process of reviewing the judge’s decision to determine next steps, and are pleased that 11 more defendants we charged will be headed to trial.”

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Finding Your Penn State Beyond Penn State: Carolyn Popescu’s Senior Column

“But when that one face of a “stranger” lights up to greet you with a warm ‘WE ARE!’ and smile of recognition? You can find your Penn State there, too.”

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend