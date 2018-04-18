PSU news by
Follow us!

‘Tim’s Law’ Anti-Hazing Bill Passes Through PA Senate

By Elissa Hill
4/18/18 1:34 pm

PA Senate Bill 1090, better known as the “Tim’s Law” Timothy J. Piazza Anti-Hazing Law, has passed through the Pennsylvania Senate unanimously and will now move on to the House of Representatives.

Interfraternity Council from across Pennsylvania penned a joint letter to state legislators Thursday in support of “Tim’s Law,” anti-hazing legislation introduced two weeks ago by Pennsylvania Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman as he stood alongside Tim Piazza’s parents. Seven councils are signed on to the letter, including Penn State’s Interfraternity Council.

“We vehemently condemn hazing; it has absolutely no place in the modern fraternity experience,” the letter reads. “…We are confident strong anti-hazing legislation is one key to eradicating the plague of hazing across colleges today.”

The new Timothy J. Piazza Anti-Hazing Law would create a tiered system for grading hazing offenses, stronger penalties, and new requirements for enforcement and reporting by educational institutions.

“Tougher penalties for hazers will elevate the seriousness of the crime, and the Safe Harbor provision will remove barriers for and protect those who call for help when someone needs medical assistance, which we hope would increase safety and reporting,” the councils wrote.

Penn State President Eric Barron and the university itself have been ardent supporters of stricter hazing laws since Piazza’s death in February 2017. Now-former Student Body President Katie Jordan also released a letter in support of the proposed anti-hazing law upon its introduction, urging students to encourage their local representatives to support the legislation.

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a junior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Follow on another platform
