Road And Utility Work Impacting Penn State This Summer

Kevin Cacela | Onward State
By Callaway Turner
5/21/18 4:02 am

With many students off-campus for the summer, Penn State’s Office of Physical Plant (OPP) will begin another series of renovation projects at University Park.

To help facilitate smooth construction, an interactive construction map identifying active construction projects is available on the OPP website﻿ and the new Campus Visitor Map will provide needed construction information.

Updates will be made to roadwork, parking, and utility and OPP will tackle a few new construction projects.

Roadwork and parking upgrades

Many projects will affect roadways and parking areas:

  • Continuing through early August, Hastings Road will undergo a three-phase reconstruction. Delivery and parking lot access will be available during all phases, but detours will be in place. New curbing, storm sewers, sidewalks, and gas and water main lines will be part of the new construction.  
  • Intersection and signal upgrades are in progress where Park Avenue meets University Drive. Most work will be off the roadway and should not impede traffic. 
  • The Shields Building parking lot and entrance will undergo a reconfiguration beginning in June, closing the lot for roughly six weeks.
  • The Nittany Parking Deck will be undergo an elevator replacement between July and October, but one elevator will remain open at all times.
  • The HUB Parking Deck also is receiving an elevator upgrade. The HUB deck only has one elevator, so all accessible parking will be at ground level for the duration of the project. Stairs will provide the only access to all other parking levels. Work is scheduled to be completed by late June.
  • Eisenhower Parking Deck is undergoing a rehabilitation that will include façade, masonry, and joint repairs. One level of the garage will be closed at a time during the work.

Utility and envelope work

  • A steam line replacement is underway along Henderson Mall. Once the replacement is complete, the sidewalk between Henderson Building and the Biobehavioral Health Building will be replaced.
  • Starting June 4, the patio in front of Rec Hall will be restored. The project is expected to be complete by the end of August.
  • Masonry work has begun on Boucke Building and Old Botany, and roof replacements will be completed at Walker, Research East, Electrical Engineering West, Transportation Research, and Outreach. These renovations will continue through November.

New construction

  • Renovations are complete at Stuart Hall, a residence hall in East Halls. The next phase of the project will include a new Martin Hall and renovation of McKean and Pennypacker halls, which will be ready for the incoming freshmen class. Phase 1C is set to begin this summer as Tener, Pinchot, and Brumbaugh halls are closed.
  • Work continues on the new Chemical and Biomedical Engineering facility. The building, which will replace Fenske Laboratory is expected to be complete by the end of 2018 for an opening in 2019. It will co-house the departments of Chemical Engineering and Biomedical Engineering. 
  • Esber Recital Hall’s renovation and addition is nearing completion. The project included turning Esber into a large ensemble rehearsal space and adding on a 400-seat recital hall to the east side of the building.
  • Construction on the new Steam Services Building, which is attached to the West Campus Steam Plant, begins this summer with an expected completion date of July 2019. Upon completion, the facility will be more than 33,000 square feet and offer both shop and crew space.

Comments

