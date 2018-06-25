PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Football

Lamont Wade Speaks Out To Protest Shooting Of Unarmed East Pittsburgh Teen

Ryan Nobles via Twitter
By Elissa Hill
6/25/18 6:45 pm

Penn State football safety Lamont Wade is using his platform to speak up for what he believes this week by protesting the fatal shooting of Antwon Rose, Jr. in East Pittsburgh.

Rose was fleeing a traffic stop but was unarmed when he was shot three times by a police officer Tuesday, which was captured on a cell phone video. The Allegheny County Police Department said in a statement that Rose was the passenger of a car suspected by police to be involved in a shooting earlier that day.

The Pittsburgh community moved quickly to begin peacefully protesting the shooting, posting up in different areas of the city and blocking traffic on major roadways for hours. Lamont Wade joined them, as CNN’s Ryan Nobles reports.

Wade also tweeted his own photos and videos from the protests, saying, “I’ll die for what I believe in…”

He later appeared on CNN via Skype, saying he understands the risk of speaking out but that it’s worth it to share his perspective.

“The worse thing that has happened to the people who are killing these innocent people, are paid leaves or getting fired…I feel like something needs to change,” he told CNN.

Wade grew up in Clairton, PA, about a half hour south of East Pittsburgh.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a junior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
More by Elissa

Pittsburgh-Based Burger Joint BRGR Opening State College Location

BRGR was able to strike a deal for the building in the past six months or so, as the new goal is to open Happy Valley location — the restaurant’s first outside of Pittsburgh — in early January 2019.

Penn State Joins Common App For 2018-2019 Admissions Season

McLanahan’s Self-Serve Beer Taps Open For Business

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Eleven Current, Former Penn State Hockey Players To Attend NHL Development Camps

Penn State will be represented at eight different development camps throughout the summer.

Darrell Hill Captures Shot Put Gold At Nationals, Isaiah Harris Turns Pro

Tony Carr Experienced ‘Greatest Feeling Of His Life’ At NBA Draft

Pelicans GM Excited To Bring In ‘Crafty’ Tony Carr

[VIDEO] New Orleans Pelicans Select Tony Carr In 2018 NBA Draft

Student Life

Freshman 101: On-Campus Life

Freshman anxiety? Here are a few tips for life on campus, ranging from places to eat to clubs to join.

Student Farm To Commemorate Summer Solstice With Second Annual Celebration

Penn State Love Stories: A Chance Meeting At Beaver Stadium

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Saquon Barkley’s ‘Body Issue’ Photo Gallery Released

The Giants’ first round draft pick discussed that his body “is a temple” and the specific ways he was able to get bigger and stronger, while also taking his speed up a notch.

Bryce Jordan Center Employee Allegedly Recorded Video Of People In Men’s Bathroom, Including During State High Prom

Chamberlin was a full-time employee in food services and is no longer employed by the university, a Penn State spokesperson said.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Don’t Like Penn State Student Ticket Policies? Change Them.

That potential lies as much in the hands of active, informed, and opinionated students as it does in those of the profit-driven athletic departments.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend