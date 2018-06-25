Lamont Wade Speaks Out To Protest Shooting Of Unarmed East Pittsburgh Teen

Penn State football safety Lamont Wade is using his platform to speak up for what he believes this week by protesting the fatal shooting of Antwon Rose, Jr. in East Pittsburgh.

Rose was fleeing a traffic stop but was unarmed when he was shot three times by a police officer Tuesday, which was captured on a cell phone video. The Allegheny County Police Department said in a statement that Rose was the passenger of a car suspected by police to be involved in a shooting earlier that day.

The Pittsburgh community moved quickly to begin peacefully protesting the shooting, posting up in different areas of the city and blocking traffic on major roadways for hours. Lamont Wade joined them, as CNN’s Ryan Nobles reports.

Joining the protest tonight.. Penn State football player @Goony_38.

He at one point confronted police who had set up a barricade. He eventually walked away. pic.twitter.com/myHogKrr39 — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) June 24, 2018

Wade also tweeted his own photos and videos from the protests, saying, “I’ll die for what I believe in…”

I’ll die for what I believe in…. pic.twitter.com/ustMKhVvcy — LaMont Wade (@Goony_38) June 24, 2018

He later appeared on CNN via Skype, saying he understands the risk of speaking out but that it’s worth it to share his perspective.

Penn State football player @Goony_38 tells @FWhitfield that he understands that he is taking a big risk speaking out so passionately about the death of Antwon Rose Jr. But he said it’s worth it because people need to hear his perspective.#AntwonRosejr pic.twitter.com/m8qDHistwV — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) June 24, 2018

“The worse thing that has happened to the people who are killing these innocent people, are paid leaves or getting fired…I feel like something needs to change,” he told CNN.

Wade grew up in Clairton, PA, about a half hour south of East Pittsburgh.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)