Lamont Wade Speaks Out To Protest Shooting Of Unarmed East Pittsburgh Teen
Penn State football safety Lamont Wade is using his platform to speak up for what he believes this week by protesting the fatal shooting of Antwon Rose, Jr. in East Pittsburgh.
Rose was fleeing a traffic stop but was unarmed when he was shot three times by a police officer Tuesday, which was captured on a cell phone video. The Allegheny County Police Department said in a statement that Rose was the passenger of a car suspected by police to be involved in a shooting earlier that day.
The Pittsburgh community moved quickly to begin peacefully protesting the shooting, posting up in different areas of the city and blocking traffic on major roadways for hours. Lamont Wade joined them, as CNN’s Ryan Nobles reports.
Wade also tweeted his own photos and videos from the protests, saying, “I’ll die for what I believe in…”
He later appeared on CNN via Skype, saying he understands the risk of speaking out but that it’s worth it to share his perspective.
“The worse thing that has happened to the people who are killing these innocent people, are paid leaves or getting fired…I feel like something needs to change,” he told CNN.
Wade grew up in Clairton, PA, about a half hour south of East Pittsburgh.
