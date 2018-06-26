PSU news by
11 Penn State Trustees Call For Meeting On ‘Matter of Reputational Harm To The University’

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com)
6/26/18 6:19 pm

Eleven Penn State trustees have called for a special meeting of the board on Friday to “discuss a matter of reputational harm to the university.”

The trustees calling the meeting plan to discuss their review of the source materials used in the university-commissioned 2012 Freeh report on the circumstances that led to the Jerry Sandusky scandal.

A group of seven trustees fought the university in court to obtain the source materials and a specially presiding judge ordered in November 2015 that they be given access to the documents. Now after more than two years, they are ready to present their report to the rest of the board.

Whether any of the rest of the 38-member board will attend the meeting remains to be seen.

Trustees Ted Brown, Robert Capretto, Barbara Doran, Robert Jubelirer, Anthony Lubrano, Ryan McCombie, William Oldsey, Jay Paterno, Alice Pope, Robert Tribeck and Elliott Weinstein notified board Chair Mark Dambly and Vice Chair Matt Schuyler of the meeting on Monday.

Dambly, Schuyler, and Penn State President Eric Barron will not attend the meeting, according to Lawrence Lokman, Penn State vice president for strategic communications.

“We can discern no real urgency for this last-minute request, which can be included at a regularly scheduled board meeting,” Lokman said. “It’s important to note that at no time was the topic raised or discussed in advance with board leadership, President Barron or university counsel. No advance information has been shared. Board leadership, including President Barron, will not be participating. We are unaware whether other board members will participate.”

In an email to members of the media, the group calling for the Friday meeting recognized it is on short notice but “given that two trustees (Lubrano and McCombie) who have been deeply involved in the more than two-year effort to complete the report will leave the board as of July 1, as well as the extensive efforts required to finalize the report, we could not improve upon the timing.”

They have scheduled a privileged executive session at 1 p.m. and a public session at 2 p.m. at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center.

According to the 2015 court order, the trustees can only discuss confidential or privileged information from the source materials in executive session or in communication with the university’s legal counsel.

Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com)

Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.

