Former Penn State Tailback Andre Robinson Transfers To Delaware

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
7/17/18 7:45 pm

Former Penn State running back Andre Robinson transferred to Delaware on Tuesday afternoon after leaving James Franklin’s program following the 2017 season.

Robinson left the program in December prior to the Nittany Lions’ Fiesta Bowl victory over Washington, but he has a new home with the Blue Hens. The Mechanicsburg, PA, native is eligible to play for Delaware this season.

Penn State’s former No. 6 redshirted as a freshman in 2015 and played a reserve role behind Saquon Barkley for most of his career. Robinson departs Penn State with 196 career rushing yards and seven total touchdowns in two seasons.

His more productive season came during Penn State’s Big Ten championship run in 2016, as he rushed for 141 yards and scored five touchdowns on the ground in 12 appearances.

Last season, Robinson only appeared in five games, scoring just one touchdown and gaining 55 yards as Miles Sanders leapfrogged him for the backup spot behind No. 26.

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor.

Former Penn State Quarterback Sean Schellenger Stabbed To Death In Philadelphia

A suspect turned himself in on July 13 and has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of Schellenger, who made one appearance for Penn State in 2000.

Penn State Hockey's Aarne Talvitie Showcases At Devils Development Camp

Penn State Hoops Releases 2018-19 Non-Conference Schedule

Reports: Tony Carr To Begin Professional Career In Italy

Tony Carr might have to wait a little longer than he had hoped to make his NBA debut.

Penn State Hockey's Aarne Talvitie Showcases At Devils Development Camp

Penn State Hoops Releases 2018-19 Non-Conference Schedule

Forward Abdou Tsimbila Commits To Penn State Hoops

Penn State Volleyball Trio Representing U.S. At Pan-American Cup

Penn State Student Dies Of Allergic Reaction To Peanuts

Max McGlinchey had just finished his freshman year studying finance.

Freshman 101: On-Campus Life

Student Farm To Commemorate Summer Solstice With Second Annual Celebration

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Indigo Closes, Future Plans For Nightclub Space Await

Indigo Nightclub announced that it would be closing following Arts Fest, but it doesn’t sound like the Hotel State College bar space would be empty for long

Playa Bowls To Open State College Location

Famous on the Jersey Shore for its brightly colored bowls and smoothies, Playa Bowls’ menu includes everything from açai and pitaya bowls to fresh juices.

Doggie's Rathskeller And Garden Opens With Hopes Of Returning To Its Roots

The All-American Rathskeller is no more and Doggie’s Rathskeller and Garden is officially in business — opening with its “sneak peak” at the new bar Thursday afternoon in time for Arts Fest.

