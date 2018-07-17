Former Penn State Tailback Andre Robinson Transfers To Delaware

Former Penn State running back Andre Robinson transferred to Delaware on Tuesday afternoon after leaving James Franklin’s program following the 2017 season.

Former Penn State RB Andre Robinson transfers to the University of Delaware. He is eligible to play this season. — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) July 17, 2018

Robinson left the program in December prior to the Nittany Lions’ Fiesta Bowl victory over Washington, but he has a new home with the Blue Hens. The Mechanicsburg, PA, native is eligible to play for Delaware this season.

Penn State’s former No. 6 redshirted as a freshman in 2015 and played a reserve role behind Saquon Barkley for most of his career. Robinson departs Penn State with 196 career rushing yards and seven total touchdowns in two seasons.

His more productive season came during Penn State’s Big Ten championship run in 2016, as he rushed for 141 yards and scored five touchdowns on the ground in 12 appearances.

Last season, Robinson only appeared in five games, scoring just one touchdown and gaining 55 yards as Miles Sanders leapfrogged him for the backup spot behind No. 26.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)