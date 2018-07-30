PSU news by
Zola Kitchen And Wine Bar To Close

By Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com)
7/30/18 3:33 pm

Zola Kitchen and Wine Bar in State College will close at the end of August, as its building will be demolished for construction of a new, mixed-use development.

Co-owners Andrew and Bob Hufnagel said in a Facebook post that Aug. 25 will be the last day of business for the restaurant at 324 W. College Ave.

“It has been our pleasure to provide fine dining for the State College community for the last four years, but unfortunately our building is going to be torn down to make way for a new apartment building,” the post said.

Construction is expected to begin this year on The Standard (formerly called The Residences), a 455,000 square foot retail and residential building on the 300 block of West College Avenue. The 12-story high-rise will have two floors of retail and office space totaling 48,000 square feet and 10 floors of residential units, with 243 apartments.

In addition to Zola, the project will result in the demolition of West College Realty, 312 W. College Ave,; California Tortilla, 322 W. College Ave.; Golden Wok, 332 W. College Ave.; and two houses.

The Standard is being developed by Collegiate Development Group and Landmark Properties, which oversees The Metropolitan high-rise across Atherton Street and The Station, which is under construction at Toftrees.

Zola originally opened in 2002 and was purchased by the Hufnagels in 2015.

Andrew Hufnagel, the restaurant’s chef, will be evaluating options for the restaurant’s future over the next few months.

“We will miss our guests, our coworkers, and our musicians and artists,” the Facebook post said. “Thank you State College for the good times.”

Penn State, Temple In ‘Conversation’ About Home-And-Home Football Series

Reports call for a home-and-home series starting in 2026, which could cause scheduling issues for the Nittany Lions.

