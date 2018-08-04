PSU news by
James Franklin ‘Sensitive’ To Ohio State Controversy

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Derek Bannister
8/4/18 7:05 pm

Urban Meyer has recently been a topic of much discussion in the media. Evidence has emerged that Meyer knew about domestic abuse claims against a former member of his coaching staff, Zach Smith. Smith served as an assistant coach to Meyer until July 23 when Meyer fired Smith.

On Saturday, James Franklin commented on the issue as part of the Penn State media day press conferences.

During the Big Ten media days, Meyer stated that he didn’t know anything about allegations against Smith that were brought up in 2015 or any other claims against the assistant coach. Ohio State placed Meyer on paid administrative leave while investigating Courtney Smith’s claims against her ex-husband.

On Wednesday, Brett McMurphy released a story detailing Courtney Smith’s claims against her former spouse in which she stated that the coaching staff enabled a known abuser. On Friday, Meyer released a statement explaining that he had mishandled the question during media day.

For more context, you can read the full ESPN story here. When asked about Urban Meyer’s situation, Franklin underscored the importance of staying tuned in to the world around him.

“Obviously, we are very sensitive to specifically what’s happened at Ohio State.” Franklin explained. “I think we’re also very sensitive to what’s happening in our world and in society and in our country. It’s something we’re very, very sensitive to.”

Franklin hasn’t been shy about speaking to his team about current issues in politics or society. He has pushed his players to think and learn about issues in politics or society, and pushed them to speak up for what they believe in. In fact, Lamont Wade took part in protests of Antwon Rose, Jr’s fatal shooting in June. 

Franklin explained part of his philosophy, saying, “I think you guys know, I’m always using examples to talk to our players and our staff – I do it all year long in our team meetings and things like that.”

Meyer’s situation is still up in the air as it is yet unclear when he will return to his role, if at all. The Nittany Lions play host to the Buckeyes this season, welcoming the reigning Big Ten champs to a White Out atmosphere on September 29.

Penn State Ranked No. 9 In First Coaches’ Poll Of 2018 Season

The Nittany Lions were ranked at No. 6 in the same preseason poll last year.

