James Franklin Shows Some Skin At Media Day After Bruising Paintball Match

Like Saquon Barkley, James Franklin is apparently hoping to get into ESPN’s “Body Issue.”

James Franklin, his coaching staff, and his players spoke to the media on Saturday, touching on a variety of relevant subjects heading into the 2018 season. Perhaps the most surprising information was visual, though.

Franklin showed the media some of the welts that he had incurred during a “friendly” game of paintball between players and coaches. Here are two such welts:

The Nittany Lions’ head coach explained that in previous summers, the team has taken a few days off to go bowling or swimming in an effort to increase morale and give the players a break.

“The NCAA cut down the amount of practices before our first game,” Franklin explained. “In the past, we’ve always had these deals from a morale standpoint where we cancel practice and we go bowling or we go swimming.”

This year, however, the program decided to switch things up and play paintball instead. Franklin, his coaching staff, and the administrative staff made up one team.

“I realized that all the things we’ve made these guys do – made them run and (penalized them for) missing class – they were going to get us,” Franklin said.

The rules, as Franklin explained them, meant that when you got shot, you were supposed to put your gun up in the air and exit the field so that people knew not to shoot you.

“I got shot when I was at the far end of the field and I put my gun up to run off the field, and literally the entire team just sprayed me.”

Franklin pointed out a welt just below his ear, which looked bad enough.

What came next was the most surprising moment of the day.

The team clearly took some frustration out on their head coach, but that doesn’t mean that things aren’t going well for his team. Franklin believes the program is taking steps forward in many respects despite the departure of a number of key contributors.

“We got a good looking football team. We’re athletic, we’re inexperienced, but we’re talented.”

You can watch that talented team take on Appalachian State on September 1 at 3:30 p.m. to kick off the 2018 season.

