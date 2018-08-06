CNN Airs Threatening Call From State College Native

Shortly after President Donald Trump tweeted that the media are “dangerous & sick,” CNN’s Brian Stelter aired a C-SPAN call threatening himself and Don Lemon to demonstrate how the rhetoric has increased threats against journalists. That caller was identified in the video as “Don from State College, Pennsylvania.”

Don says Stelter and Lemon “call Trump supporters all racists. They don’t even know us.”

“They don’t even know these Americans out here and they are calling us racists because we voted for Trump?” he continued. “Come on. Give me a break. They started the war. I see them, I’m going to shoot them.”

You can watch the full clip from Reliable Sources below:

Threats against reporters on the rise. We decided to broadcast one of those threats on today's @ReliableSources, so everyone can hear it for themselves. pic.twitter.com/kJxGWKOrWI — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 5, 2018

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)