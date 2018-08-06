PSU news by
Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
CNN Airs Threatening Call From State College Native

Reliable Sources
By Elissa Hill
8/6/18 1:11 pm

Shortly after President Donald Trump tweeted that the media are “dangerous & sick,” CNN’s Brian Stelter aired a C-SPAN call threatening himself and Don Lemon to demonstrate how the rhetoric has increased threats against journalists. That caller was identified in the video as “Don from State College, Pennsylvania.”

Don says Stelter and Lemon “call Trump supporters all racists. They don’t even know us.”

“They don’t even know these Americans out here and they are calling us racists because we voted for Trump?” he continued. “Come on. Give me a break. They started the war. I see them, I’m going to shoot them.”

You can watch the full clip from Reliable Sources below:

Elissa is a junior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Penn State Ranked No. 9 In First Coaches’ Poll Of 2018 Season

The Nittany Lions were ranked at No. 6 in the same preseason poll last year.

