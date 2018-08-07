PSU news by
Four-Star Offensive Tackle Anthony Whigan Commits To Penn State

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Ethan Kasales
8/7/18 10:12 am

Anthony Whigan, a four-star offensive tackle from Lackawanna College, committed to Penn State on Tuesday morning.

Whigan is ranked as the nation’s seventh-best junior college prospect, according to 247Sports. He took official visits to South Carolina and Louisville in early June, but a trip to Penn State’s annual Lasch Bash in late July sealed the deal for Whigan.

Whigan is teammates at Lackawanna with three-star safety Jaquan Brisker, who committed to the Nittany Lions on May 18. Paris Palmer, a class of 2015 offensive tackle signee, also attended the Scranton college known for producing quality Division I talent.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Whigan played his high school football at Great Mills in Maryland, where he graduated in 2017 prior to taking the JUCO route. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining once he arrives in State College for the 2019 season.

Whigan racked up additional scholarship offers from Oklahoma, Nebraska, Ole Miss, and Arkansas, among others. Offensive line coach Matt Limegrover and tight ends coach Tyler Bowen are listed as his primary recruiters of record.

Whigan is the fourth offensive line commitment of Penn State’s 2019 recruiting class, joining Caedan Wallace, Saleem Wormley, and fellow tackle Zachary Franks. You can check out Whigan’s Hudl highlight reel right here.

Comments

Penn State Ranked No. 9 In First Coaches’ Poll Of 2018 Season

The Nittany Lions were ranked at No. 6 in the same preseason poll last year.

