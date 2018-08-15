PSU news by
Cornerback Jordan Miner Will Retire From Football Due To Heart Problem

Dana Lipshutz | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
8/15/18 4:40 pm

Penn State lost yet another player to retirement on Wednesday afternoon when cornerback Jordan Miner announced that his football career is over due to a heart problem.

Miner recently arrived in Happy Valley to begin his freshman year after announcing his commitment to Penn State in July 2017. Rated as a four-star prospect, Miner finished his high school football career with Wiregrass Ranch High School in Pasco County, FL.

“Everybody that knows me knows I had [to] work super hard to get in this position,” he said on Twitter, “but god had other plans for me.”

Although he’s medically unable to play football, Penn State will still honor Miner’s scholarship and allow him to remain involved with the team. James Franklin’s program did the same thing for quarterback Jake Zembiec, who will not play football at Penn State due to ongoing injury problems.

In addition to Zembiec and Miner, defensive end Ryan Buchholz also announced his retirement due to a recurring back injury on Wednesday morning.

