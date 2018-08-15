Defensive End Ryan Buchholz Will Retire From Football Due To Injury

Penn State football defensive end Ryan Buchholz will retire from football due to ongoing injury problems, he announced Wednesday morning via Twitter. The redshirt junior was previously expected to step up in a big way this season as incumbent starter Torrence Brown continues to recover from a knee injury.

Buchholz said his problems developed in high school and led to years of him dealing with extreme pain and multiple back surgeries.

“You only have one body and my health and future well-being is most important to me,” he wrote.

Buchholz tallied 34 tackles and five sacks during his career as a Nittany Lion. He made the most of his six starts last season, but missed games against Michigan State, Rutgers, and Nebraska due to injury.

“Unfortunately, some things just don’t last forever and I am just very thankful for everyone who has helped and supported me throughout my career,” Buchholz wrote. “Lastly, I would like to thank coach Franklin and the rest of the staff for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime to play an at amazing university like Penn State.”

Buchholz isn’t the only Nittany Lion to hang up his cleats as the season approaches. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jake Zembiec announced last week he accepted a medical scholarship due to an ongoing injury.

