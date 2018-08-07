Jake Zembiec Done Playing Football, Accepts Medical Scholarship For Ongoing Injury

Penn State football quarterback Jake Zembiec won’t be donning the black shoes and basic blues on game day anymore after accepting a medical scholarship due to an ongoing injury. The redshirt sophomore announced the decision Tuesday night on Twitter.

He thanked Penn State’s coaching staff for supporting his decision and said he looks forward to his new role on the team with knowledge of the Nittany Lions offense and three years of experience as a student athlete.

Zembiec was a top-ranked player in James Franklin’s 2016 recruiting class and one of the best coming from his home state of New York that season. Despite missing his high school junior season after breaking his non-throwing wrist, he committed to Penn State with offers from more than 20 schools.

Though Zembiec hasn’t seen any in-game action for Penn State, he has taken a leadership role on Franklin’s squad and also serves on the executive committee for Penn State’s chapter of Uplifting Athletes.

In addition to senior starter Trace McSorley, Penn State counts on its roster quarterbacks Tommy Stevens, Sean Clifford, Michael Shuster, and Will Levis.

You can read Zembiec’s full message transcribed below:

I am extremely saddened to announce that I have accepted a medical scholarship due to an ongoing injury. I will not be suiting up for my last two seasons as a Penn State football player. I want to thank my family as well as my Penn State brothers and coaches for supporting my decision. I look forward to having a new role and perspective on the team, offering my knowledge of our offense and leadership as a third-year student-athlete. I cannot wait to celebrate the many victories and championships to come. Thank you to all Penn Staters for welcoming me into the family and helping me earn a meaningful degree and put blue & white in my blood forever!

WE ARE!

Sincerely,

Jake Zembiec

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)