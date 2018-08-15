Fall Move-In Traffic & Construction Changes

When 40,000 students need to move back to State College over the course of four days or so, things are bound to get crazy. Add in some lovely Pennsylvania-style construction, and what you’ve got is a recipe for a LOT of stressed-out parents and college kids.

To make your move go as smoothly as possible (read: it’s not possible but here we are), here’s what you should know about traffic and construction in State College.

Atherton Street

The long-term/far left lane will remain closed between West Aaron Drive and West North Hills Place. There will be two lanes in and two lanes out when they’re not actively working, and two lanes in and one lane out when they are actively working. No other closures should be in effect for move-in.

I-99

On I-99 northbound near the Valley Vista on-ramp, night work will take place Wednesday and Thursday. Lanes should be clear during the day but those moving in early could still experience intermittent closures for guide rail placement.

Route 26/College Ave.

Overnight paving will take place on Route 26/College Ave. from E. Calder Way to Elmwood Street through Wednesday, August 15 and at the Bellefonte interchange Thursday night into Friday morning, August 16 to 17.

Starting Friday, Aug. 17, the following traffic changes will be in effect:

400 block of West College Ave.

The left-hand lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday for students to unload.

600 block of East College Ave.

The right-hand lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday for students to unload.

East Calder Way

East Calder Way between South Garner Street and Hetzel Street will be one-way only for westbound traffic from Friday, August 17 to Sunday, August 19.

100 Block of South Allen St.

Milling and paving will take place on the 100 block of South Allen St. Wednesday after previously being rescheduled for Monday and then rescheduled for Tuesday. The road will be closed to traffic and parking beginning at 6 a.m. and likely re-opening around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The State College Borough also won’t enforce overnight parking restrictions or one- and two-hour parking restrictions for the duration of move-in until 6 a.m. Monday, August 20.

Good luck and godspeed. See you all back in Happy Valley!

