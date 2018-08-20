‘Daily Show’ Host Trevor Noah To Perform At BJC

Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s Daily Show, will perform at the Bryce Jordan Center Sunday, October 7 with special guest Angelo Lozada. According to the Homecoming website, it appears the performance will coincide with the annual Homecoming kickoff concert put on in conjunction with SPA.

Already a roaring success in Africa, Noah was introduced to U.S. audiences in 2014 when he succeeded Jon Stewart on the Daily Show. He brings a global perspective to American culture and politics and was a smash hit in his Comedy Central special, Trevor Noah: Lost in Translation.

He was the first South African stand-up to appear on both The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and The Late Show with David Letterman. His memoir about coming of age during the twilight of apartheid, Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, is a New York Times bestseller.

Lozada is best known for creating and starring in the award-winning web series GET SOME! that earned him three nominations for Best Actor in a webseries at the Official Latino Short Film Festival, the Int’l Academy Of Web Television (IAWTV), and NBC’s Short Cuts Film Festival.

Student tickets go on sale at noon Wednesday, August 22 starting at $20 thanks to discounts funded by the student fee. You can get yours at the HUB, the BJC, Eisenhower Auditorium, the Downtown Theatre Center, or online through the BJC Account Manager. Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, August 24.

