Trans-Siberian Orchestra Bringing Winter Tour To Bryce Jordan Center
It’s only the first day of the semester, but the Bryce Jordan Center is already preparing to spread holiday cheer. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will bring its lauded winter tour to the BJC on Friday, November 16.
Founded circa 1993, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra gained popularity after completing their second album in 1998 and beginning to tour in 1999. The rock band has sold more than 10 million concert tickets and more than 10 million albums.
The band is known for its elaborate concerts, which often include a string section, a light show, lasers, pyrotechnics, moving trusses, video screens, and effects synchronized to the music. Yes, really.
Here’s a sneak peek of what you can expect, based on the group’s 2016 winter tour:
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, September 14 with special pre-sales beginning Wednesday, September 12. You can get your tickets online at Ticketmaster.
Comments