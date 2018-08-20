PSU news by
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Bringing Winter Tour To Bryce Jordan Center

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
8/20/18 11:25 am

It’s only the first day of the semester, but the Bryce Jordan Center is already preparing to spread holiday cheer. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will bring its lauded winter tour to the BJC on Friday, November 16.

Founded circa 1993, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra gained popularity after completing their second album in 1998 and beginning to tour in 1999. The rock band has sold more than 10 million concert tickets and more than 10 million albums.

The band is known for its elaborate concerts, which often include a string section, a light show, lasers, pyrotechnics, moving trusses, video screens, and effects synchronized to the music. Yes, really.

Here’s a sneak peek of what you can expect, based on the group’s 2016 winter tour:

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, September 14 with special pre-sales beginning Wednesday, September 12. You can get your tickets online at Ticketmaster.

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

What Changed In State College While You Were Away

With another summer in the books, here are all the changes to State College that happened while you were gone.

