Trans-Siberian Orchestra Bringing Winter Tour To Bryce Jordan Center

It’s only the first day of the semester, but the Bryce Jordan Center is already preparing to spread holiday cheer. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will bring its lauded winter tour to the BJC on Friday, November 16.

JUST ANNOUNCED! @trans_siberian announced its highly-anticipated Winter Tour 2018 will be returning to the @JordanCenter Friday, November 16th!

Tickets on sale Friday, September 14th at 10AM!

For details, visit: https://t.co/S5c9wXWuad pic.twitter.com/t462m5n1m1 — Bryce Jordan Center (@JordanCenter) August 20, 2018

Founded circa 1993, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra gained popularity after completing their second album in 1998 and beginning to tour in 1999. The rock band has sold more than 10 million concert tickets and more than 10 million albums.

The band is known for its elaborate concerts, which often include a string section, a light show, lasers, pyrotechnics, moving trusses, video screens, and effects synchronized to the music. Yes, really.

Here’s a sneak peek of what you can expect, based on the group’s 2016 winter tour:

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, September 14 with special pre-sales beginning Wednesday, September 12. You can get your tickets online at Ticketmaster.

