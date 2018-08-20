PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Student Life

Your Fall 2018 Sylly Week Playlist

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Carly Weiss
8/20/18 9:02 am

Another semester, another syllabus week!

Whether this is your first semester or last, welcome to Sylly Week. The time that all Penn Staters have been anticipating since Arts Fest is finally here, and we’ve got you covered with a motivational mix of bangers to bump before classes start to get rolling. Prepare yourself for a week of chaos (and syllabi, of course) with this ~lit~ playlist that is sure to satisfy any pregame.

Let’s get sylly:

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Carly Weiss

Carly is one of Onward State's visual staffers. She is a junior Media Studies major and is from the ever-so-famous "outside of Philly". You can contact her at [email protected] or hit her up on Instagram @carlyweiss.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
More by Carly

[Photo Story] THON Goes ‘No Hair, Don’t Care’ For Sixth Year

“No Hair, Don’t Care” got students in the giving spirit just in time for THON Weekend. We dance in 4!

Your Valentine’s Day Playlists

PVRIS Rocks Alumni Hall In SPA Concert

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Women’s Soccer Sophomores Start Season Strong

Kerry Abello, Shea Moyer, and Frankie Tagliaferri combined to score four of Penn State’s seven goals during opening weekend.

Penn State Women’s Soccer Beats Duquesne 6-0

Shea Moyer Lifts Penn State Women’s Soccer Past West Virginia 1-0

Penn State Women’s Soccer Poised For Strong 2018 Season

Incoming Penn State Track & Field Athlete Kristian Marche Shot To Death In Philadelphia

Student Life

While You Were Gone…

Here’s a roundup of what went on around Penn State during summer break.

Involvement Fair Returns To HUB Lawn Syllabus Week

Lisa Salters To Serve As 2018 Homecoming Grand Marshal

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Join Onward State: Fall 2018 Application

Onward State is hiring for the fall semester and we’d love to have you join us.

While You Were Gone…

Here’s a roundup of what went on around Penn State during summer break.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

What Changed In State College While You Were Away

With another summer in the books, here are all the changes to State College that happened while you were gone.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend