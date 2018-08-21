PSU news by
Nominations Now Open For Gender-Neutral Homecoming Court

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
8/21/18 4:01 am

If you want to make history as a member of Penn State’s inaugural gender-neutral Homecoming court, now’s your chance…if you’re a senior…and you bleed blue and white. We’ve still got to have some parameters here, folks.

Nominations are now open for the Homecoming 2018 student court until 5 p.m. Thursday, August 30. All you need to do to nominate your favorite spirited senior is fill out this form on the Homecoming website.

After the nomination process closes, eligible students who have been nominated will have the chance to fill out an application. From there, Homecoming will choose the top 20 candidates to interview in front of a faculty and staff panel to choose the final 10 student court members.

Rather than naming a king or queen, this year’s student court members will have the opportunity to receive the “Guide State Forward” Award, which Homecoming says is meant to honor the past while looking to the future — where we have come from, and where we hope to go.

Homecoming 2018 is slated for October 7-13, culminating in the home football game against Michigan State on Saturday. The theme of this year’s celebration is “Guide State Forward.”

Comments

What Changed In State College While You Were Away

With another summer in the books, here are all the changes to State College that happened while you were gone.

