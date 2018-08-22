[Photo Story] Starbucks Opens In Library, Offers Caffeine To All
Students clocking long hours at the library will now have a familiar brand providing its caffeine fix (or a quick bite to eat) this fall.
The ongoing renovations included the opening of a Starbucks on the first floor of the Paterno side this semester. It replaces MacKinnon’s Cafe, which operated in the basement on the Pattee side.
The library’s Starbucks is the third to pop up on campus and the sixth within walking distance. We guess that says something about the demand for the hot sludge made from beans that people like to drink after waking up from their nightmares in a college town.
