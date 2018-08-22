PSU news by
[Photo Story] Starbucks Opens In Library, Offers Caffeine To All

Mike Warren | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
8/22/18 9:07 am

Students clocking long hours at the library will now have a familiar brand providing its caffeine fix (or a quick bite to eat) this fall.

The ongoing renovations included the opening of a Starbucks on the first floor of the Paterno side this semester. It replaces MacKinnon’s Cafe, which operated in the basement on the Pattee side.

The library’s Starbucks is the third to pop up on campus and the sixth within walking distance. We guess that says something about the demand for the hot sludge made from beans that people like to drink after waking up from their nightmares in a college town.

There is a wide variety of food available, including sandwiches and salads, in addition to the usual coffees and teas. Director of Campus Retail Dining David Gingher said in a release earlier this year that the food options are more like what you’d find in a Starbucks in a city rather than the other local stores.
The new location features a low-seated bar area with enough space to spread out to work on assignments and meet with dreaded project groups.
You don’t have to worry about being quiet in this part of the library. The open seating area encourages friends and groups to meet over coffee.
The waiting area might be empty now, but just wait until the lines begin forming during midterms.
Who knew a trip to the library could end up being so expensive?
Just some young curmudgeons waiting to get their sludge on

