PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » News

Urban Meyer To Return From Suspension One Week Before White Out Against Penn State

By Anthony Colucci
8/22/18 9:01 pm

Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer will return from his three-game suspension within plenty of time to coach the Buckeyes when they visit Beaver Stadium next month for the White Out.

The Buckeyes will play their first three games under interim head coach Ryan Day, who has led the team since Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave August 1. Meyer will be able to return for the Buckeyes’ September 22 matchup with Tulane.

Meyer was suspended by Ohio State’s Board of Trustees for his reported involvement in domestic violence situation regarding an assistant coach and following a 14-day investigation by a university-sanctioned committee.

Longtime college football writer Brett McMurphy unearthed domestic violence allegations against Zach Smith and Meyer’s reported awareness and inaction in a series of Facebook posts earlier this summer.

Meyer promptly fired Smith after McMurphy’s initial report dropped but denied knowing about the 2015 allegations the following day at Big Ten Media Days. 

The Buckeyes opened up at No. 5 in the AP Preseason Poll earlier this week, five spots ahead of the No. 10 Nittany Lions. Their meeting next month is expected to be one of the top games this college football season and should be a decisive factor in the loaded Big Ten East race.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s Social Media Manager, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. Feel free to follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter and email him at [email protected] to hear the story or if you’re bored and want to chat.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Athletics

Police Arrested Teen, Looking For Another In Death Of Incoming Track Athlete Kristian Marche

Davenport told the AP there was “some acquaintance” between Marche and the two teenagers. 

Lady Lions Take In Culture, Get Needed Game Preparation During Spain Tour

Big Ten Releases Men’s And Women’s Basketball Schedules

Penn State Hockey Releases 2018-19 Roster

Penn State Women’s Soccer Sophomores Start Season Strong

Student Life

Political Rival Roommates Prove An Apartment Divided Can Stand, After All

This year is the first time in recent history both College Democrats and College Republicans have had a female president at the same time.

[Photo Story] Starbucks Opens In Library, Offers Caffeine To All

Weekend Roundup: What To Do Without Football This Weekend

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Join Onward State: Fall 2018 Application

Onward State is hiring for the fall semester and we’d love to have you join us.

Secret Dorm Pets: A Tail Of Two Creatures

Two Penn State students prove that owning a secret dorm pet is, in fact, possible.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Staff Picks: Grabbing A Drink With A Prominent Penn Stater

If you had the chance to hear about Penn State from (or throw down at a State College bar for a night with) some of its most prominent figures, who would you want to grab a beer with?

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend