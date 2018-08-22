Urban Meyer To Return From Suspension One Week Before White Out Against Penn State

Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer will return from his three-game suspension within plenty of time to coach the Buckeyes when they visit Beaver Stadium next month for the White Out.

The Buckeyes will play their first three games under interim head coach Ryan Day, who has led the team since Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave August 1. Meyer will be able to return for the Buckeyes’ September 22 matchup with Tulane.

Meyer was suspended by Ohio State’s Board of Trustees for his reported involvement in domestic violence situation regarding an assistant coach and following a 14-day investigation by a university-sanctioned committee.

Longtime college football writer Brett McMurphy unearthed domestic violence allegations against Zach Smith and Meyer’s reported awareness and inaction in a series of Facebook posts earlier this summer.

Meyer promptly fired Smith after McMurphy’s initial report dropped but denied knowing about the 2015 allegations the following day at Big Ten Media Days.

The Buckeyes opened up at No. 5 in the AP Preseason Poll earlier this week, five spots ahead of the No. 10 Nittany Lions. Their meeting next month is expected to be one of the top games this college football season and should be a decisive factor in the loaded Big Ten East race.

