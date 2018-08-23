Movin’ On Teases ‘Movin’ In’ Announcement

Movin’ On tweeted a teaser last night of what appears to be its newest endeavor, “Movin’ In.” The post included a video with highlights from Movin’ On 2018, with the ending Movin’ On logo flashing to switch to red font and changing the “O” to an “I” to say “Movin’ In.”

The organization advised students to stay tuned for a special announcement. We’re on the edge of our seats.

Movin' On 2018 was a blast! Stay tuned for a special announcement! pic.twitter.com/Dkb8c2oefJ — Penn State Movin' On (@psumovinon) August 23, 2018

Will Movin’ On blast your favorite jams on campus during move-in weekend? Are your favorite pop stars going to help you move into your dorm next year? Is Movin’ On’s IM stage “Movin’ In” permanently as a good-weather venue? Probably not…but you never know.

Obviously we don’t know a lot about this yet, but stick with us for continued coverage as we find out more.

