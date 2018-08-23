PSU news by
Movin’ On Teases ‘Movin’ In’ Announcement

Sean Gregory | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
8/23/18 9:27 am

Movin’ On tweeted a teaser last night of what appears to be its newest endeavor, “Movin’ In.” The post included a video with highlights from Movin’ On 2018, with the ending Movin’ On logo flashing to switch to red font and changing the “O” to an “I” to say “Movin’ In.”

The organization advised students to stay tuned for a special announcement. We’re on the edge of our seats.

Will Movin’ On blast your favorite jams on campus during move-in weekend? Are your favorite pop stars going to help you move into your dorm next year? Is Movin’ On’s IM stage “Movin’ In” permanently as a good-weather venue? Probably not…but you never know.

Obviously we don’t know a lot about this yet, but stick with us for continued coverage as we find out more.

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

