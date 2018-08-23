PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » News

UPUA Wraps Up Summer Business To Kick Off The Year

Dana Lipshutz | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
8/23/18 8:56 am

Speaker Bhavin Shah may have forgotten to mention it in his original report, but welcome back, UPUA! The 13th Assembly kicked off the school year with a quick meeting Wednesday, wrapping up summer business and preparing for a busy semester ahead.

The meeting began with a special presentation from Gary Abdullah, assistant dean for diversity & inclusion for the Bellisario College of Communications. Abdullah briefed the assembly on the Council of College Multicultural Leadership (CCML), which consists of the multicultural directors or deans of the eleven academic colleges and the senior director of the Office of Graduate Educational Equity Programs.

Abdulla explained how the CCML is here to help all students — with everything from adjusting to college life to financial assistance — and encouraged UPUA representatives to connect their constituents with the CCML. “We cannot advocate for students we don’t know,” Abdullah said.

President Cody Heaton gave his first report of the year, starting with a “full disclosure” that it was a long one. It wasn’t that long, but here are the highlights:

  • Heaton and Vice President Laura McKinney attended the Board of Trustees meeting over the summer, where the board approved a tuition freeze for this year.
  • Student Life Chair Tyler Akers is working on a list for a future roundtable that will start tackling a student conduct rework. UPUA is currently working on drafting its “student bill of rights.”
  • UPUA’s Ad Hoc committee operated over the summer to research and interview past representatives about what the assembly was like during their terms.
  • Heaton is working on a communication to send to all students during PSU Votes Week.

McKinney discussed her summer work with Lion’s Pantry for the student poverty awareness initiative, the career center for the professional clothing closet, and with Stand for State on UPUA’s upcoming Red Zone Action Week.

The only new business of the night was the reinstatement of normal UPUA budget operations. By the sounds of it, no one went on any crazy spending sprees over the summer (phew).

#HeatonUp Pun of the Week

We’re back with a vengeance, baby. In the spirit of a new semester, new students, new organizations, and new friends, this week we’re Meetin’ (read: Meatin’) with Heaton.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Men’s Soccer Will Rely On Experienced Defense, Enlivened Forwards Under Cook

“We want teams to have to respect us and adapt to the challenges we’re going to bring to our opponents.”

Police Arrested Teen, Looking For Another In Death Of Incoming Track Athlete Kristian Marche

Lady Lions Take In Culture, Get Needed Game Preparation During Spain Tour

Big Ten Releases Men’s And Women’s Basketball Schedules

Penn State Hockey Releases 2018-19 Roster

Student Life

Movin’ On Teases ‘Movin’ In’ Announcement

The organization advised students to stay tuned for a special announcement. We’re on the edge of our seats.

Freshman 101: How To Not Look Like A Freshman

Political Rival Roommates Prove An Apartment Divided Can Stand, After All

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Join Onward State: Fall 2018 Application

Onward State is hiring for the fall semester and we’d love to have you join us.

The Phyrst Welcomes A Furry Friend To The Bar

The Phyrst welcomed a furry friend to its staff this semester, and he’s just as cute as you would expect.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Freshman 101: How To Not Look Like A Freshman

Dodge the ire of upperclassmen by following these simple steps to avoid looking like a freshman.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend