Jonni Parker Leads Penn State Women’s Volleyball Past UMBC

No. 6 Penn State women’s volleyball swept University of Maryland Baltimore County 3-0 in the first match of a Saturday doubleheader at Rec Hall.

Freshman right side Jonni Parker’s career-high 11 kills led the Nittany Lions past the Retrievers 25-11, 25-21, 25-8.

How It Happened

Despite the early start time, Penn State never relinquished the lead in a decisive victory that saw eight different players record a kill for the home team. Serena Gray, Kaitlyn Hord, and Allyson Cathey all set new career highs in kills in their second match as Nittany Lions.

Gray, a middle blocker from Temple City, CA, tied Taylor Leath for second place on the team in kills with seven. Penn State turned in an impressive .385 hitting percentage versus the Retrievers.

Russ Rose gave his underclassmen ample playing time Saturday morning, as veterans Nia Reed and Tori Gorrell, who had two kills apiece, took far fewer swings than usual. Leath and Gorrell paced Penn State with six and four blocks, respectively.

Penn State’s reserves get pumped up before Friday night’s sweep of Eastern Kentucky.

Bryanna Weiskircher continued her strong play at setter with a match-high 21 assists for the Nittany Lions, while freshman Gabby Blossom came off the bench to provide five assists of her own.

Junior libero Kendall White tallied 16 digs through the first two sets before a quick final frame sealed the deal. Jenna Hampton played a composed brand of volleyball on her way to four assists, three digs, and two service aces.

Freshman defensive specialist Brooklynn Hill and Louisiana Monroe transfer Bayleigh Hoffman both made their Penn State debuts against the Retrievers.



Player of the Match

Jonni Parker | Right side

On top of her 11 kills, the Casstown, OH, native added a career-high eight digs, two aces, a block, and an assist in the win.



What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (2-0) will rest up before returning to Rec Hall later tonight at 7 p.m. when they host Navy in the final match of the Penn State Classic.

