PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Athletics

Jonni Parker Leads Penn State Women’s Volleyball Past UMBC

Mary Frances Pillion | Onward State
By Ethan Kasales
8/25/18 12:19 pm

No. 6 Penn State women’s volleyball swept University of Maryland Baltimore County 3-0 in the first match of a Saturday doubleheader at Rec Hall.

Freshman right side Jonni Parker’s career-high 11 kills led the Nittany Lions past the Retrievers 25-11, 25-21, 25-8.

How It Happened

Despite the early start time, Penn State never relinquished the lead in a decisive victory that saw eight different players record a kill for the home team. Serena Gray, Kaitlyn Hord, and Allyson Cathey all set new career highs in kills in their second match as Nittany Lions.

Gray, a middle blocker from Temple City, CA, tied Taylor Leath for second place on the team in kills with seven. Penn State turned in an impressive .385 hitting percentage versus the Retrievers.

Russ Rose gave his underclassmen ample playing time Saturday morning, as veterans Nia Reed and Tori Gorrell, who had two kills apiece, took far fewer swings than usual. Leath and Gorrell paced Penn State with six and four blocks, respectively.

Penn State’s reserves get pumped up before Friday night’s sweep of Eastern Kentucky.

Bryanna Weiskircher continued her strong play at setter with a match-high 21 assists for the Nittany Lions, while freshman Gabby Blossom came off the bench to provide five assists of her own.

Junior libero Kendall White tallied 16 digs through the first two sets before a quick final frame sealed the deal. Jenna Hampton played a composed brand of volleyball on her way to four assists, three digs, and two service aces.

Freshman defensive specialist Brooklynn Hill and Louisiana Monroe transfer Bayleigh Hoffman both made their Penn State debuts against the Retrievers.

Player of the Match

Jonni Parker | Right side

On top of her 11 kills, the Casstown, OH, native added a career-high eight digs, two aces, a block, and an assist in the win.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (2-0) will rest up before returning to Rec Hall later tonight at 7 p.m. when they host Navy in the final match of the Penn State Classic.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Ethan Kasales

Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
More by Ethan

Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Eastern Kentucky

Russ Rose opened his 40th season as head coach of the Nittany Lions with a 3-0 win over Eastern Kentucky in the Penn State Classic.

Blake Gillikin’s ‘Perfectionist’ Mindset Driving Penn State Success

Penn State Women’s Soccer Sophomores Start Season Strong

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Eastern Kentucky

Russ Rose opened his 40th season as head coach of the Nittany Lions with a 3-0 win over Eastern Kentucky in the Penn State Classic.

Chase Berger Named Sixth Captain In Penn State Hockey History

Penn State Men’s Soccer Will Rely On Experienced Defense, Enlivened Forwards Under Cook

Police Arrested Teen, Looking For Another In Death Of Incoming Track Athlete Kristian Marche

Lady Lions Take In Culture, Get Needed Game Preparation During Spain Tour

Student Life

[Photo Story] A First Glimpse At The Beautiful (And Infuriating) East Halls Renovations

Gone are the days of cramped communal bathrooms and wooden-clad dorms. Take a look at how first-year students will be living living in style from now on.

Freshman 101: How To Not Look Like A Freshman

Movin’ On Teases ‘Movin’ In’ Announcement

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Join Onward State: Fall 2018 Application

Onward State is hiring for the fall semester and we’d love to have you join us.

Kirk Herbstreit And Lee Corso Predict Trace McSorley To Win Heisman

In case you thought the #HappyValleyHeisman conversation was over once Saquon Barkley leaped to the pro level, ESPN’s College GameDay mainstays are here to tell you “not so fast!”

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Joey Bada$$ Lights Up HUB Lawn For SPA’s Nittany Block Party

The hip-hop star put on a show as he played both hits and throwbacks to kick off the year for the Student Programming Association.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend