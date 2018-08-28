PSU news by
T-Pain To Headline Movin’ In Concert

Sean Gregory | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
8/28/18 1:03 pm

Shawty is about to be Snappin’ on the HUB Lawn.

T-Pain will headline Movin’ On’s first-ever fall concert, Movin’ In, with opener Go Go Gadjet. The festival will kick off at 8 p.m. Friday, September 7 (read: the night before Pitt) on the HUB Lawn.

You might remember T-Pain best from your middle school days, or from every throwback playlist worth listening to. He’s most famous for songs like “Buy U a Drank,” “Bartender,” and “Booty Wurk.”

Local cover band Go Go Gadjet is a fan favorite, closing out the final four hours of THON each year at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Movin’ In is presented in partnership between Movin’ On and Student Affairs, so it’s free for Penn State students to attend. If all goes well, it seems like Movin’ In could become an annual collaborative event for the two organizations.

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

