T-Pain To Headline Movin’ In Concert

Shawty is about to be Snappin’ on the HUB Lawn.

T-Pain will headline Movin’ On’s first-ever fall concert, Movin’ In, with opener Go Go Gadjet. The festival will kick off at 8 p.m. Friday, September 7 (read: the night before Pitt) on the HUB Lawn.

You might remember T-Pain best from your middle school days, or from every throwback playlist worth listening to. He’s most famous for songs like “Buy U a Drank,” “Bartender,” and “Booty Wurk.”

Local cover band Go Go Gadjet is a fan favorite, closing out the final four hours of THON each year at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Movin’ In is presented in partnership between Movin’ On and Student Affairs, so it’s free for Penn State students to attend. If all goes well, it seems like Movin’ In could become an annual collaborative event for the two organizations.

