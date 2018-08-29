Blue Bandorama Moving To BJC For 40th Anniversary

Ladies and gentlemen, your Penn State Marching Blue Band…is moving to the Bryce Jordan Center for the 40th anniversary of its indoor concert “Blue Bandorama.” Jack Frisbie and the gang will go on at 4 p.m. Saturday, October 6, keeping the Saturday afternoon action rolling while the Nittany Lions are on bye week.

“Blue Bandorama” is an indoor showcase of the music the band plays during halftime of Penn State football games. It began in 1978, and for the past 39 years has been held at Eisenhower Auditorium the night before the final home football game of the season.

The Blue Band will perform traditional Penn State songs and some of its most exciting halftime shows from the season. Attendees will also get to see a special guest performance by Penn State’s musical theatre department.

Tickets cost $24.50 for adults and $19 for Penn State students and children ages 17 and under. Children under age 2 are free. If you really want the full Blue Band experience, VIP tickets including a meet and greet are also available.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 4 at the Bryce Jordan Center, Eisenhower Auditorium, Penn State Downtown Theatre, Penn State Altoona campus, online at Ticketmaster, or by phone at (800) 745-3000.

