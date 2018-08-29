PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Entertainment

Blue Bandorama Moving To BJC For 40th Anniversary

Chris Sponagle | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
8/29/18 4:01 am

Ladies and gentlemen, your Penn State Marching Blue Band…is moving to the Bryce Jordan Center for the 40th anniversary of its indoor concert “Blue Bandorama.” Jack Frisbie and the gang will go on at 4 p.m. Saturday, October 6, keeping the Saturday afternoon action rolling while the Nittany Lions are on bye week.

“Blue Bandorama” is an indoor showcase of the music the band plays during halftime of Penn State football games. It began in 1978, and for the past 39 years has been held at Eisenhower Auditorium the night before the final home football game of the season.

The Blue Band will perform traditional Penn State songs and some of its most exciting halftime shows from the season. Attendees will also get to see a special guest performance by Penn State’s musical theatre department.

Tickets cost $24.50 for adults and $19 for Penn State students and children ages 17 and under. Children under age 2 are free. If you really want the full Blue Band experience, VIP tickets including a meet and greet are also available.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 4 at the Bryce Jordan Center, Eisenhower Auditorium, Penn State Downtown Theatre, Penn State Altoona campus, online at Ticketmaster, or by phone at (800) 745-3000.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Cross Country Eyes National Stage For 2018 Season

Both the men’s and women’s teams aim to improve upon their 2017 seasons.

Legion Of Blue To Host Second Annual ‘Fill The Forum’ Night

Comcast, Fox Reach Agreement To Continue Carrying Big Ten Network

No. 6 Penn State Field Hockey Grinds Out 1-0 Win Against No. 7 Virginia

Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Navy

Student Life

OS Cribs: The Rise Edition

The Rise is redefining luxury living. We got an inside look at one of the most coveted corner apartments.

Campus Rec Brings Bubble Soccer Back To Friday Night Challenge

Construction Season Wrap-Up: What’s New On Campus

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Join Onward State: Fall 2018 Application

Onward State is hiring for the fall semester and we’d love to have you join us.

T-Pain To Headline Movin’ In Concert

You might remember T-Pain best from your middle school days, or from every throwback playlist worth listening to.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

We Want To Hear About Your Best Tailgating Traditions

Every tailgating tradition has a backstory and we want to know yours.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend