Campus Rec Brings Bubble Soccer Back To Friday Night Challenge

Friday Night Challenge returns this week for a new series of fun and competitive activities on — as the name suggests — Friday nights.

Students are invited to compete in challenges like tailgate games, archery tag, glow in the dark tennis, rock climbing, bouldering, and fan favorite bubble soccer throughout the semester. Campus Rec hopes the program will give students a competitive outlet as well as help them meet new people and learn about everything it has to offer. They’ll also offer prizes each week.

“It’s a great opportunity to get out and try new and exciting events with your new Penn State friends. Come swim, play bubble soccer, climb the wall, play dodgeball, or participate in any of the other awesome activities Campus Recreation has in store,” Nick Brigati, assistant director of campus recreation for competitive sports, said in a release.

The first Friday Night Challenge is “Swim or Dye,” slated for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, August 31 at the McCoy Natatorium outdoor pool. You can expect tailgate games, tie dye, snow cones, and floating unicorns at this semester kickoff pool party. Ready to make a game-time decision? No problem — you don’t need to pre-register to attend.

Keep up with future Friday Night Challenge events on the Campus Rec Facebook page.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)