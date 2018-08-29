Construction Season Wrap-Up: What’s New On Campus

Summer is construction season in Happy Valley. While students were away, many long-term projects were completed and some new ones began. A record number of rainy days at the end of the summer extended projects for longer than anticipated, but most were still finished before move-in day.

Here’s a look at everything new and shiny on campus:

East Halls

Photo: Shannon Soboslay | Onward State

The newly constructed Martin Hall, located next to Curtin Hall, was completed for fall 2018 move-in. McKean and Pennypacker Hall renovations were completed, and renovations to Tener, Pinchot, and Brumbaugh Halls are underway.

Chemical and Biomedical Engineering (CBEB) building

Renovations continue to the CBEB building and it’s expected to open in Fall 2019.

Agricultural Engineering Building

The building renewal was completed in May, and it’s now open to students.

Recital Hall and Music I

Renovations continue in the Recital Hall; it’s expected to open later this semester as Music I renovations are completed.

Steam Services Building

Construction has begun on the new building that will be adjacent to the West Campus Steam Plant. It’s expected to be finished during summer 2019.

Panzer Stadium

Photo: Mary Frances Pillion | Onward State

Renovations were finished over the summer and the new stadium is ready and raring to go for lacrosse season.

Roads and intersections

Hastings Road rehabilitation, intersection and signal upgrades at University Drive Ext. and Park Ave., and the Henderson steam line replacement were all finished over the summer.

Chambers Science Wing

Renovations were finished over the summer.

Old Main

Photo: Carly Weiss | Onward State

Old Main’s East Stairs were replaced over the summer.

Research D

Renovations have begun and are expected to conclude in early 2019.

Additional renovations will continue throughout the year with roof replacements, masonry repairs, sidewalk replacements, and elevator upgrades.

