Student Life

Construction Season Wrap-Up: What’s New On Campus

Melanie Versaw | Onward State
By Callaway Turner
8/29/18 4:03 am

Summer is construction season in Happy Valley. While students were away, many long-term projects were completed and some new ones began. A record number of rainy days at the end of the summer extended projects for longer than anticipated, but most were still finished before move-in day.

Here’s a look at everything new and shiny on campus:

East Halls

Photo: Shannon Soboslay | Onward State

The newly constructed Martin Hall, located next to Curtin Hall, was completed for fall 2018 move-in. McKean and Pennypacker Hall renovations were completed, and renovations to Tener, Pinchot, and Brumbaugh Halls are underway.

Chemical and Biomedical Engineering (CBEB) building

Renovations continue to the CBEB building and it’s expected to open in Fall 2019.

Agricultural Engineering Building

The building renewal was completed in May, and it’s now open to students.

Recital Hall and Music I

Renovations continue in the Recital Hall; it’s expected to open later this semester as Music I renovations are completed.

Steam Services Building

Construction has begun on the new building that will be adjacent to the West Campus Steam Plant. It’s expected to be finished during summer 2019.

Panzer Stadium

 Photo: Mary Frances Pillion | Onward State

Renovations were finished over the summer and the new stadium is ready and raring to go for lacrosse season.

Roads and intersections

Hastings Road rehabilitation, intersection and signal upgrades at University Drive Ext. and Park Ave., and the Henderson steam line replacement were all finished over the summer.

Chambers Science Wing 

Renovations were finished over the summer.

Old Main

Photo: Carly Weiss | Onward State

Old Main’s East Stairs were replaced over the summer.

Research D

Renovations have begun and are expected to conclude in early 2019.

Additional renovations will continue throughout the year with roof replacements, masonry repairs, sidewalk replacements, and elevator upgrades.

Callaway Turner

To contact Callaway, e-mail her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter @Calla_wayy for all of the basic content that makes your skin crawl.

OS Cribs: The Rise Edition

The Rise is redefining luxury living. We got an inside look at one of the most coveted corner apartments.

Weekend Roundup: What To Do Without Football This Weekend

Playa Bowls To Open State College Location

Penn State Cross Country Eyes National Stage For 2018 Season

Both the men's and women's teams aim to improve upon their 2017 seasons.

Legion Of Blue To Host Second Annual 'Fill The Forum' Night

Comcast, Fox Reach Agreement To Continue Carrying Big Ten Network

No. 6 Penn State Field Hockey Grinds Out 1-0 Win Against No. 7 Virginia

Penn State Women's Volleyball Sweeps Navy

Student Life

OS Cribs: The Rise Edition

The Rise is redefining luxury living. We got an inside look at one of the most coveted corner apartments.

Campus Rec Brings Bubble Soccer Back To Friday Night Challenge

Penn State Libraries To Launch Coding Class For Women

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Join Onward State: Fall 2018 Application

Onward State is hiring for the fall semester and we'd love to have you join us.

T-Pain To Headline Movin' In Concert

You might remember T-Pain best from your middle school days, or from every throwback playlist worth listening to.

Every tailgating tradition has a backstory and we want to know yours.

