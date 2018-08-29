PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Athletics

Penn State Cross Country Eyes National Stage For 2018 Season

Penn State Athletics
By Janelle Rothacker
8/29/18 4:00 am

The Penn State men’s and women’s cross country teams will start their respective 2018 campaigns this Saturday with the annual Lock Haven Dolan Duals. At this meet last year, the women captured the team title by claiming the top 10 spots for a perfect score. The men also tallied a perfect score to start off their season with a win.

For those unfamiliar with cross country, it differs from most sports in that the number of competitions each season is relatively small. After the Lock Haven Duals, Penn State will host and compete in the Spiked Shoe Invitational, the first true test of the season, where the women’s team hopes to win its seventh straight team title.

In late September, the teams will face national competition for the first time at the Nuttycombe Invitation hosted by Wisconsin, which serves as one of the premier meets of the season. They’ll return to compete on their home course in the Penn State National meet two weeks later. This meet annually draws high-caliber talent from all over the nation to State College.

The Big Ten Championship meet will take place on October 28 in Lincoln, Nebraska. After that, both Penn State teams will race one more time on their home course as they have the opportunity to host the Mid-Atlantic Regional meet, which serves as a qualifier for the NCAA Championship.

Following a disappointing 18th-place finish at last year’s NCAA meet, there will be opportunities for new faces and underclassmen to step up and make an impact on the women’s side — especially with the loss of 2017 graduates Jillian Hunsberger, a longtime front-runner for the team, and Greta Lindsley, who had a breakout senior season.

Elizabeth Chikotas, a fifth-year senior, will compete in her final season after redshirting in 2017. Chikotas has a strong history of being a front-runner for the Nittany Lions and finished 15th at the NCAA Championship in 2016.

Junior Danae Rivers, a standout athlete on the track, aims to improve upon her first season in 2017 and promises to be another low-point scorer for the team.

Junior Kathryn Munks and sophomore Alison Willingmyre were consistent scorers during the 2017 season. Both progressed throughout the indoor and outdoor track seasons and could be big assets to the team this fall.

For the Nittany Lion men, Colin Abert returns as the front-runner to compete in his senior season. The Easton, PA native broke the iconic 4 minute mile barrier during the 2018 indoor season.

Following Abert, fifth-year senior John McGowan is the only returning scorer from the 2017 Big Ten Championship team. McGowan came in 45th at last year’s championship to round out the scoring for the men’s team, which tied for seventh overall.

The men will rely on a host of talented underclassmen to step up and fill the gaps. The team added several high school state champions to its roster this year, but these young additions will face the challenge of racing 3 kilometers farther than their high school distance.

The women earned a No. 1 ranking in the Mid-Atlantic Region and a No. 12 national ranking in the annual preseason ranking. The men received a No. 5 ranking in the Mid-Atlantic Region but did not break into the Top 30 national ranking. 

Both teams will start the season this Saturday, September 1 at the Lock Haven Duals.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Janelle Rothacker

Currently a senior studying Kinesiology, Janelle is proud to call upstate NY (the real part, not the 30 minutes north of the city part) home. She's an avid runner and enjoys everything and anything sports. She also has a love of pancakes, avoids the HUB like the plague during the in between classes rush, and can quote the majority of Friends episodes from memory. If you want to hear all the embarrassing things she does daily, or want to contact her, follow her on twitter at @janellerothack or email her at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
More by Janelle

Annual LION Bash Aims To Connect Students With Local Residents

South Allen Street will be closed to traffic as more than 150 engagement stations offer opportunities for residents and students to learn about their community.

Penn State’s Isaiah Harris Wins 800m National Championship

Harris, Rivers Win Big Ten Titles On Final Day Of Competition

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Legion Of Blue To Host Second Annual ‘Fill The Forum’ Night

The men’s basketball student section group will host its second-annual #FillTheForum event, offering prize giveaways and free food.

Comcast, Fox Reach Agreement To Continue Carrying Big Ten Network

No. 6 Penn State Field Hockey Grinds Out 1-0 Win Against No. 7 Virginia

Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Navy

Penn State Women’s Soccer Loses To UCLA 2-1

Student Life

OS Cribs: The Rise Edition

The Rise is redefining luxury living. We got an inside look at one of the most coveted corner apartments.

Campus Rec Brings Bubble Soccer Back To Friday Night Challenge

Construction Season Wrap-Up: What’s New On Campus

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Join Onward State: Fall 2018 Application

Onward State is hiring for the fall semester and we’d love to have you join us.

T-Pain To Headline Movin’ In Concert

You might remember T-Pain best from your middle school days, or from every throwback playlist worth listening to.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

We Want To Hear About Your Best Tailgating Traditions

Every tailgating tradition has a backstory and we want to know yours.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend