PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Football

Pat Narduzzi Is Upset That He Won’t Get His Super Bowl Matchup With Penn State In The Future

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Derek Bannister
8/30/18 3:45 pm

On Thursday, the media asked Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi if he’d heard about Penn State and Temple renewing their series for 2026 and 2027. Narduzzi laughed, shrugged with exasperation, and said, “Figures.”

Narduzzi is an interesting character to say the least, and he’s clearly upset that Penn State won’t seem to renew the in-state rivalry with his squad. Back in November, Pitt’s athletic director stated that they believed a renewal of the series was “very close to being done.”

“We have a contract very close to being done and being sent to Penn State to extend the football deal and I think that’s a huge priority and a huge rivalry and it’s necessary, so we’re working hard on that,” AD Heather Lyke said.

But it hasn’t really turned out that way and Penn State Athletics has shown no sign that it will renew the series. Why does that elicit such a reaction from Narduzzi? Because he’s obsessed with Penn State.

After the Nittany Lions lost to Ohio State in Columbus last season, Narduzzi — leading a 4-5 team — decided to send out a tweet for Pitt fans to enjoy.

Playing up the rivalry is good for Narduzzi. Pitt breaks season ticket records during seasons when Penn State comes to town (thanks to Penn State fans). Attendance simply balloons because of the Nittany Lions, even if Pitt’s athletic department would have you believe otherwise.

Narduzzi also probably holds a personal vendetta against James Franklin. After Penn State’s 2017 victory over the Panthers, James Franklin stated that Pitt’s win over the Nittany Lions in 2016 was like winning the “Super Bowl” for Narduzzi and company. Franklin also compared beating Pitt to beating Akron, which ruffled some Panther feathers.

It is Narduzzi’s Super Bowl, though, which is the whole point. Pitt’s head coach has put “media blackouts” on his players for the past two seasons before the Penn State games, not allowing his players to speak to the media at all. For James Franklin, it’s just Pitt, Pitt, Pitt, Pitt…

The Pittsburgh Pirates even moved an evening game to make it possible for the Panthers to host Penn State for a night game come September 8.

So when Narduzzi gives an exasperated shrug at Penn State’s series with Temple, now you know why.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Derek Bannister

Derek is a senior majoring in Economics and History. He is legally required to tell you that he's from right outside of Philly. Email Derek compliments and dad-jokes at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
More by Derek

App State May Be Penn State’s Best Non-Conference Opponent This Season

While Pitt may be the bigger name, App State may in fact be the most difficult opponent Penn State plays out of conference this season.

Linebacker Manny Bowen No Longer With Penn State Program

Freshman 101: How To Not Look Like A Freshman

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Wrestling Reshuffles Lineup, Bo Nickal Moves Up To 197 lbs

Cael Sanderson will flip flop two-time national champion Bo Nickal and seventh-place finisher Shakur Rasheed at 184 and 197 lbs.

Penn State Cross Country Eyes National Stage For 2018 Season

Legion Of Blue To Host Second Annual ‘Fill The Forum’ Night

Comcast, Fox Reach Agreement To Continue Carrying Big Ten Network

No. 6 Penn State Field Hockey Grinds Out 1-0 Win Against No. 7 Virginia

Student Life

UPUA Funds Resume Printing, Red Zone Action Week

UPUA’s 13th Assembly hit the ground running this semester by confirming two directors and passing bills to fund resume printing Red Zone Action Week.

Give Us 2-Ply Toilet Paper Or Give Us Death: An Open Letter To UPUA President Cody Heaton

Freshman 101: Your First Home Football Game

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Join Onward State: Fall 2018 Application

Onward State is hiring for the fall semester and we’d love to have you join us.

Former Fraternity Brother Pleads To Negotiated Alcohol Charges In Piazza Case

“The guilty plea of Bo Han Song is one more step in a long road of towards justice for the parents of Tim Piazza.”

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Freshman 101: Your First Home Football Game

Even after all your “firsts” at Penn State, nothing is a better crash course in becoming a Penn Stater than football season.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend