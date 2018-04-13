Pirates Move September 8 Game To Afternoon, Allow For Possible Night Clash Between Penn State And Pitt

Pat Narduzzi is probably in his office jumping up and down right about now. Thanks to the Pittsburgh Pirates, there is a possibility of a night start to Penn State’s away clash with Pitt.

With spring ball underway across the country, college football fans are already directing their collective attention to the early portions of football schedules. For Penn State, this fall means the third installment of a four-part series against Pitt.

The Nittany Lions will be making the trip back to Pittsburgh for the first time since the crushing 42-39 defeat in 2016. The Pirates are playing their part in bringing a night matchup between Penn State and Pitt to Heinz Field this fall, as they have moved their September 8 game against the Marlins from a night start to a 1:05 p.m. start.

Some potential college football news dropped by the Pirates just now: Bucs move their Sept. 8 game vs. Marlins from 7:05 to 1:05 ET "to allow the University of Pittsburgh to schedule its gridiron clash with Penn State University at night." — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) April 13, 2018

Heinz Field and PNC Park sharing parking lots, so the Pirates’ move is a way of allowing Pitt to (potentially) reap the benefits of a nighttime atmosphere. Apparently, parking can get pretty messy on that side of town, but the Pirates are leaving Pat Narduzzi presumably ecstatic knowing his feelings about Penn State.

Whether or not Pitt can actually make a night game count is a different question. The Panthers lose Quadree Henderson and Jordan Whitehead, two veteran leaders, to the NFL Draft. They currently sit at No. 45 in SBNation’s preseason rankings, just 18 spots ahead of Appalachian State. Penn State, on the other hand, comes in at No. 8.

You can catch Penn State in the annual Blue-White Game on April 21 at 3 p.m.