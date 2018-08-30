UPUA Funds Resume Printing, Red Zone Action Week

UPUA’s 13th Assembly hit the ground running this semester by confirming two directors and passing bills to fund resume printing Red Zone Action Week.

The meeting opened with a special presentation from Richard Bundy, Penn State’s vice president for development and alumni relations. Bundy described Penn State’s five-year fundraising campaign “A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence,” which raised a record-setting $362.9 million during 2017-18 fiscal year from an astounding 233,000 individual donors.

Representative David Weiss said Bundy looks like his eye doctor. We’ll let you be the judge of that:

Photos: Erich Breunig via Twitter; Penn State

President Cody Heaton and Vice President Laura McKinney reported on the Living In One Neighborhood (LION) Dinner last week, which allowed them to discuss and brainstorm initiatives with members of the wider community. Heaton also mentioned the Student Fee Board will meet officially for the first time at 8 a.m. Friday in 102 HUB and is expected to elect a chair.

The Assembly also confirmed Celeste Fernandes as Freshman Council Director and Luis Campos as Outreach Director, both on 33-1 votes. Here’s what you should know about the night’s legislation:

Bill 03-13: Free Resume Printing for Fall Career Days

This one’s pretty self-explanatory. If you need to print your resume for Fall Career Days, you’ll be able to do so for free at Copy Central in the HUB beginning next Wednesday, September 5. The Assembly funded $1,500 for this bill, or 10,000 total resumes — each student can print up to ten. The bill passed unanimously.

Bill 04-13: Funding of the Fall 2018 Red Zone Action Week

Red Zone Action Week (September 15-21) is a new initiative for UPUA, when they’ll be tabling with other organizations in the HUB, residence areas, and on Old Main Lawn to educate students about sexual assault prevention. The bill funds yard signs to be placed around the tailgating lots and a banner to be used for a half time presentation at the Kent State game on Saturday, September 15. The bill passed unanimously.

