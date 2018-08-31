PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Football

Staff Predictions: Penn State vs. Appalachian State

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Staff
8/31/18 4:07 am

Penn State begins the 2018 season against Appalachian State on Saturday and the expectations are high for James Franklin’s squad. Currently sitting at No. 10 in the AP Top 25, Penn State’s an early favorite for the College Football Playoff according to a number of experts.

Franklin would like to remind us to take things one game at a time, so here’s what our staff imagines for Saturday afternoon.

Matt Fox: Penn State 38, App State 13

The Nittany Lions will kick off their season against Appalachian State this Saturday, and I think it’ll be a relatively comfortable win. Look for the youth and inexperience across the roster to show early, as Penn State irons out some kinks on both sides of the ball. Ultimately, the Nittany Lions should pull away in the end.

Elissa Hill: Penn State 21, App State 17

With the strength of both Penn State’s and App State’s defenses this season, I think this will be a low-scoring game. Although App State’s upset over Michigan was more than a decade ago, the FBS newbie gained a lot of confidence from that fated game and I’m betting the program hasn’t lost it quite yet. This one will be a little too close for comfort, but the Nittany Lions will come out on top in the end with a few breakout plays from the likes of Miles Sanders and KJ Hamler.

Mitch Stewart: Penn State 38, App State 17

While I don’t think the Nittany Lions are going to have a Michigan moment, App State is an entirely different program from that decade-old legend. It’s an FBS-program now, and the Mountaineers have won 30 games over the past three seasons. Expect a one-score game at halftime, but for Trace McSorley to lead the Nittany Lions to victory in the second half thanks to the team’s depth.

Steve Connelly: Penn State 21, App State 13

It’s the first game of the year and the Mountaineers return a pretty strong defense. The Nittany Lions will find enough momentum in the second half to earn a tight win, but Appalachian State isn’t the usual home-opening walkover, especially with the number of new faces expected to perform in their first game as the primary starter.

Derek Bannister: Penn State 41, App State 10

I basically spent the entire week trying to convince the world that App State is better than Pitt, and I do believe that is true. The problem is that I don’t think the Pitt game will be particularly close, either. I imagine McSorley putting up a monster first half and Miles Sanders running for 100 yards before the third quarter starts. The Nittany Lions shouldn’t have much to worry about defensively, and I believe the offensive line will really show up.

Mikey Mandarino: Penn State 28, App State 17

I don’t care if you play in the Sun Belt or the SEC — I refuse to sleep on a team that’s won 36 of its past 45 games. As we all know, Appalachian State is a good football team that has gone toe-to-toe with some elite opponents. Sure, they haven’t beaten a top school since the most famous upset in college football history happened in 2007, but don’t brush App State aside so easily. Penn State is too talented to lose this game, but I think the Mountaineers will safely cover the 24-point spread.

Ethan Kasales: Penn State 45, App State 14

Star running back Jalin Moore drew plenty of praise from James Franklin during his weekly press conference, but Penn State’s offense simply boasts too much firepower for Appalachian State. The Mountaineers gave Miami and Tennessee some trouble last season, but Penn State’s offense should put them away by the third quarter. Trace McSorley only needs three more touchdowns to become the first player in program history to reach 80 — a feat he should easily accomplish against App State.

Navin Zachariah: Penn State 35, App State 14

This game won’t be as big of a blowout as some may believe it’s going to be. I think it’s going to take a little time for this defense to start shutting out opponents, as there are a lot of new pieces to this starting group. Trace McSorley will shine and Miles Sanders will surprise, but I think Juwan Johnson could be the breakout star of the game.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Staff

Posts from the all-student staff of Onward State.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Athletics Launches New Mobile App

The new app pushes for mobile ticket management and fast access to game and match schedules.

Penn State Women’s Soccer Bounces Back Against James Madison, 3-0

Penn State Wrestling Reshuffles Lineup, Bo Nickal Moves Up To 197 lbs

Penn State Cross Country Eyes National Stage For 2018 Season

Legion Of Blue To Host Second Annual ‘Fill The Forum’ Night

Student Life

Onward State’s Official Senior Bucket List: Beaver Stadium Edition

You’ve got seven Saturdays left. Time to start checking things off your list.

New Org Lion Caucus Serves As A Focal Point For Student Advocacy

Freshman 101: How To Pick Your Seat In Beaver Stadium

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

State College Ranked Sixth-Best College Town In America

As if you needed more proof to love this place…

Previewing The Enemy: Appalachian State Mountaineers

Despite some turnover in key positions, the Mountaineers’ strong defense and running game may prove to be a lot to handle.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Freshman 101: How To Pick Your Seat In Beaver Stadium

We broke down how Beaver Stadium’s student section shakes out, so you can find a seat that is perfect for you.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend