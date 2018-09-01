Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Texas A&M

No. 6 Penn State women’s volleyball swept Texas A&M Saturday night at Rec Hall thanks to another all-around effort from the offense.

Freshman right side Jonni Parker tied her career high with 11 kills, while setter Bryanna Weiskircher dished out a match-high 33 assists in the 25-14, 25-15, 25-22 win.

How It Happened

Four different Penn State players tallied at least six kills against the Aggies, as Kaitlyn Hord, Nia Reed, and Serena Gray turned in strong showings for head coach Russ Rose. Gray, a freshman middle blocker from Temple City, CA, paced the Nittany Lions with seven blocks.

A night after trailing Temple late in the second and third sets only to rally back for the sweep, Penn State looked much more composed against Texas A&M. The Nittany Lions hit .290 as a team and outblocked the Aggies 11.5-4.

Freshman right side Amanda Phegley made her Penn State debut in the fifth match of the season, picking up a block in the process. Junior libero Kendall White recorded a match-high 15 digs on the defensive side of things.

Penn State won’t return home to Rec Hall for over a month. The Nittany Lions host Maryland on Friday, Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. after the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge, a trip to Washington, D.C., and a quartet of away matches to start the conference slate.

Player of the Match

Jonni Parker | Right side

The Casstown, OH, native finished with 11 kills, six digs, and two blocks, and a service ace in the victory.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (5-0) travel to No. 1 Stanford Friday for an 11 p.m. ET showdown with the Cardinal. Penn State prevailed in both of its matches against the fellow seven-time national champions last season.



Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)