Athletics

Penn State Women’s Soccer Loses To Wake Forest 1-0

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Ethan Kasales
9/2/18 8:29 pm

No. 5 Penn State women’s soccer lost to Wake Forest 1-0 Sunday evening at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem.

Senior midfielder Bayley Feist’s second goal of the season in the 13th minute proved to be the game winner for the Demon Deacons.

How It Happened

Three days after running away from James Madison in the second half of a decisive 3-0 win in Harrisonsburg, VA, the Nittany Lions couldn’t dial up the same kind of offensive output on the second leg of their southern road trip.

Senior goalkeeper Nonie Frishette turned in an outstanding performance for the Demon Deacons, who improved to 3-1-1 on the season. She set a new career high with 12 saves Sunday, while Penn State’s Amanda Dennis had three in the loss. Alina Ortega Jurado received a yellow card in the 43rd minute. Abby McNamara earned one in the 86th.

Penn State continued to pepper the Wake Forest net in the second half, with 12 of its 14 shots finishing on goal, but it wasn’t enough to draw even with the Demon Deacons. Senior midfielder Charlotte Williams rattled off a team-high five shots.

Feist and Frishette showed why they’re such integral parts of a large senior class for head coach Tony Da Luz. The Nittany Lions love to test themselves against top competition in the non-conference slate, and Sunday was no different. The experience will undoubtedly pay dividends down the stretch this season even though it wasn’t the result they wanted.

Player of the Match

Nonie Frishette | Goalkeeper

The Hermosa Beach, CA, native was superb all night for Wake Forest, shutting out a Penn State team that had scored 11 goals in its first four games.

What’s Next?

Erica Dambach’s Nittany Lions (3-2) return to Jeffrey Field Thursday at 7 p.m. when they host Syracuse. No. 6 Virginia comes to town Sunday at 1 p.m.

About the Author

Ethan Kasales

Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]

Comments

