T-Pain Brings HUB Lawn Back To The 2000s For Movin’ In

Movin’ On held its first-ever fall concert, Movin’ In — headlined by T-Pain and supported with local band Go Go Gadjet.

The THON Final Four favorite opened the show with its signature blend of covers and a few hit singles, including its brand new tune, “Waiting for the Weekend,” which the band showcased live for the first time at the show.

After Go Go Gadjet warmed up the stage, hip-hop sensation T-Pain arrived to a vibrant crowd. The HUB lawn filled up the hillside despite students heading toward Pittsburgh for Saturday’s Penn State showdown with the Panthers.

The 32-year old star who gained fame for a number of jams in the mid-2000s brought back some nostalgia for the crowd, mixing in his more famous songs alongside covers of other notable singles from the era.

In between performances of Wiz Khalifa’s “Black and Yellow” as well as Lil Jon and DJ Snake’s “Turn Down for What,” T-Pain performed his lone No. 1 single, “Buy U a Drank.” Mid-concert, T-Pain stopped to interact with the audience.

“I have to shit really bad… I’m really hungover, but I’m going to get drunk again,” he said.

During the interaction, T-Pain noted fans throwing bottles on to the stage while he was performing, saying that he’d rather call it a day than continue if fans were going to do that.

“I don’t know, maybe it’s a thing here. Oh it’s not?” he said jokingly. “Throwing shit is kind of fucked up.”

Amid chants of “Fuck Ohio!,” and “Eat Shit Pitt!” T-Pain continued on despite his awkward scolding of the crowd. Most of the audience forgot as the artist delved back into his catalogue of hits.

Overall, those who showed up to the HUB lawn received an energetic performance and the crowd enjoyed the quick mixing and matching of different songs from the past 15 years.

If there is a complaint, it’s the lack of attention T-Pain lended to his own top songs. “I’m n’ Luv (Wit a Stripper)” and “Bartender” — both of which peaked at No. 5 in the Billboard Hot 100 — each took about less than a minute of the concert, while he finished off with songs that he was just featured on like DJ Khaled’s “All I Do is Win” or Maino’s “All the Above.”

Despite missing out on giving more air time to the crowd pleasers, T-Pain turned the HUB lawn into a legitimate party — marking a successful first fall concert for the organizers of the annual end-of-year festival.

