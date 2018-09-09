PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Football

Special Teams Turn In Great Performance In Pittsburgh

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Derek Bannister
9/9/18 1:12 am

The Penn State special teams units shined in primetime on Saturday night. Blake Gillikin and Rafael Checa barely gave Pitt any room to breathe, while returners like DeAndre Thompkins and KJ Hamler were dangerous throughout the contest.

“I thought Blake was a big difference in the game this week compared to last week,” head coach James Franklin said. “We had tough weather conditions and he was able to punt the ball and swing the field position when we needed him to.”

It’s true — Gillikin had himself quite the evening. Four of Gillikin’s five punts pinned Pitt within its own 20-yard line, with a couple even pinning the Panthers within their own 10-yard line. He also sent two punts over fifty yards, not allowing the Panthers to start off within striking distance of the end zone. 

In fact, Penn State’s average starting location was its 44-yard line compared to Pitt’s average starting spot of its 25-yard line. Rafael Checa certainly had something to do with that, as Pitt returned just three of his kickoffs for an average of eleven yards. Checa either booted the ball deep into the end zone or forced the Pitt returners to signal for a fair catch.

On the other side of special teams, the Nittany Lions’ kick return game continued to look strong. KJ Hamler returned three kicks for an average of 24 yards.

The freshman wide receiver, of course, made a gutsy decision to return the final kickoff of regulation against App State and ended up bringing the Nittany Lions out close to the 50-yard line. In week two, though, the punt return specialist had a big impact.

“The punt returning was really big by DeAndre,” Franklin said.

It’s true, as Thompkins’ 39-yard punt return touchdown gave Penn State all of the momentum in the world. That touchdown put the Nittany Lions up 31-6 with 28 seconds to play in the third quarter. 

It’s easy to forget, but just a few short seasons ago Penn State seemed to be dominated in every aspect of special teams. Now, James Franklin’s team has the ability to dominate its opponent in this area and it shows in the scoreline.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Derek Bannister

Derek is a senior majoring in Economics and History. He is legally required to tell you that he's from right outside of Philly. Email Derek compliments and dad-jokes at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Oregon

Freshman middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord set a new career high with 16 kills in Penn State’s 25-23, 25-23, 25-19 win over the Ducks.

Penn State Men’s Soccer Falls To No. 15 Villanova 2-1

Penn State Women’s Volleyball Loses To Stanford

Penn State Hockey Commit Will Cuylle Signs With OHL’s Windsor Spitfires, Forfeits NCAA Eligibility

No. 5 Penn State Field Hockey Thumps Kent State 8-0

Student Life

Along The Way: Road Tripping From Happy Valley To The Steel City

I’m grasping at straws here, people.

NRT Presents: The Breakfast Club

UPUA Discusses Delay In Adding Multicultural Caucus Seats To Assembly

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Penn State Football Rolls Through Pitt 51-6 At Heinz Field

Penn State improved to 2-0 with an emphatic win at Heinz Field.

Staff Predictions: No. 13 Penn State vs. Pitt

Our staff is confident that the Nittany Lions will leave Heinz Field with a victory over the Panthers.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Kevin Givens Provides Spark In Return From Suspension

Givens finished the game with seven tackles and two tackles-for-loss in his return from suspension.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend