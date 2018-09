Pitt, we know. Saturday was neither the ending you wanted, nor the ending you had led yourselves to believe you’d find after all the trash talk and your oh-so-clever #JoeKnew filter on Snapchat. Disappointment and unrequited hate are tough.

As you start your Monday, here’s a playlist to help get you over the 51-6 loss this weekend and the fact that James Franklin isn’t coming back. Make sure to have a box of tissues in case you threw your free towel in the stands when you left at halftime.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)