OS Cribs: The Edge Edition

The Edge is one of the many new luxury apartments to crop up downtown State College this semester. In the heart of downtown, The Edge overlooks Beaver Avenue right between Locust Lane and McAllister Street and is an ideal location if you’re aiming to be close to central campus.

When the old Canyon Pizza was relocated to its current location down the street, we were hoping that whatever would take its place would be worth moving the original location of the best $1 slice in State College. To the many students living there, it seems like it certainly was.

Six seniors let me check out their brand new pad. Their place has two doubles, two singles, and two bathrooms. Their aesthetic decor most definitely left me impressed and wanting to hit Home Goods to glitz up my own place.

As soon as I walked in, I noticed the big living area; it’s got plenty of space and a couch big enough for a night in to watch Friends with all six roomies.

The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and a granite countertop. The hardwood floor all throughout the apartment also adds a nice touch, and I’m sure it’s easier to clean than the carpet that populates most downtown apartments.

This double-occupancy bedroom is nice and cozy with some personal touches of decoration to suit both roomies’ personalities. Don’t you just wanna crawl in there and take a nap?

Each side of the apartment has two bedrooms and a bathroom. Each bathroom is nice and spacious with the outside vanity separated from the toilet and shower, great for those times when you need to shower but your roommate needs the mirror.

This single occupancy bedroom looks like a nice, comfy place for some me-time. Plus, the wide desk is a nice place for when you need to cram for an exam but don’t feel like leaving your room.

Overall, The Edge offers some pretty nice digs.

The building also has a gym and study room in its basement, for the days you’ve got to squeeze in a quick workout or study session in between classes. Of course, we all miss the old Canyon, but we’re also pretty jealous of everyone living in this brand new building.

Are you living somewhere worthy of OS Cribs? Hit us up at [email protected] for a chance to be featured.

