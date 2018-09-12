PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Athletics

Assistant Fencing Coach On Administrative Leave Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Oyoma Asinor | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
9/12/18 5:07 pm

Assistant fencing coach George Abashidze was placed on administrative leave by the university after sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, as first reported by The Daily Collegian and confirmed by Assistant Athletic Director Jeff Nelson.

The U.S. Center for SafeSport, the United States Olympic Committee-formed program to combat all forms of abuse in athletics, reports both sexual misconduct and sexual harassment violations under Abashidze’s disciplinary record.

No further details on the specifics of the allegations or their time frames are included on the SafeSport website. A representative said the center does not speak about “specific matters” according to its policy.

“We take matters of this nature very seriously,” Nelson said. “We are aware of this situation and continue to gather information.”

USA Fencing also suspended Abashidze’s membership for three years beginning on August 1, though the suspension is subject to appeal.

Abashidze remains listed as a staff member on the Penn State Athletics website as of publishing time. Before coaching the Nittany Lions, he coached fencing at Ohio State, helping athletes win five individual NCAA championships during his tenure with the Buckeyes.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
More by Elissa

Some Tailgating Lots Closed After Rain, Yellow Permit Sales End Early For Kent State

Yellow Lot 12, the Orange Preferred Car, Brown Preferred, and Family Friendly lots will be closed Saturday for the Kent State game.

THON To Hold Fundraiser With New York Jets

Gameday Observations: Pitt

Transportation Commission Reviews Ordinance Establishing Highlands Parking Permit Pilot Program

The State College Transportation Commission met Tuesday to further review the proposal for a parking permit pilot program in the Highlands neighborhood.

Some Tailgating Lots Closed After Rain, Yellow Permit Sales End Early For Kent State

Yellow Lot 12, the Orange Preferred Car, Brown Preferred, and Family Friendly lots will be closed Saturday for the Kent State game.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend