Free Menstrual Product Pilot Starts Next Week In The HUB

Ladies, this is not a drill.

A pilot program to provide free menstrual products in the HUB is officially approved and set to begin Monday, Student Body Vice President Laura McKinney announced Wednesday night. The initiative is part of the Heaton-McKinney platform from when the duo originally ran for president and vice president in the spring.

The pilot will provide menstrual products in four separate restrooms in the HUB — two women’s restrooms on the first floor and two other gender-neutral restrooms in the building. UPUA representatives will keep track of usage throughout the three-week trial period to determine the need for full implementation in the future.

“A lot of other Big Ten universities already have this, so we felt like we were lacking,” McKinney said. “We definitely want to get on top of that, and we’re doing a pilot program first just to make sure that there is a strong need.”

At the end of the pilot, UPUA will determine whether the need is there to look for greater funding for a long-term program or potential sponsorship from companies like Tampax or Kotex.

