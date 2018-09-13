PSU news by
Free Menstrual Product Pilot Starts Next Week In The HUB

Frank Scaramuzzo | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
9/13/18 12:24 pm

Ladies, this is not a drill.

A pilot program to provide free menstrual products in the HUB is officially approved and set to begin Monday, Student Body Vice President Laura McKinney announced Wednesday night. The initiative is part of the Heaton-McKinney platform from when the duo originally ran for president and vice president in the spring.

The pilot will provide menstrual products in four separate restrooms in the HUB — two women’s restrooms on the first floor and two other gender-neutral restrooms in the building. UPUA representatives will keep track of usage throughout the three-week trial period to determine the need for full implementation in the future.

“A lot of other Big Ten universities already have this, so we felt like we were lacking,” McKinney said. “We definitely want to get on top of that, and we’re doing a pilot program first just to make sure that there is a strong need.”

At the end of the pilot, UPUA will determine whether the need is there to look for greater funding for a long-term program or potential sponsorship from companies like Tampax or Kotex.

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

