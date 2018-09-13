The Bryce Jordan Center played host to the annual career fair this week, bringing plenty of résumés, employers, and business cards to Happy Valley.

As the saying goes, “The first impression is the only impression,” so students searching for internships and full-time jobs pulled out their best suits throughout the week.

There were plenty of great dressers at the fair, but we’ve narrowed it down to the best of the best. We present Natty Nittany: 2018 Career Fair Edition.

The first student I came across was Tony, who had just come out of the Career Fair with a huge smile on his face. Here he is sporting a well-fitted suit from Hugo Boss, a slick pair of dark brown leather shoes from Allen Edmonds, and a navy blue tie. You can get pretty creative with a tie, but as Tony shows here, less is more sometimes.

Bramah also looked fresh to death on his way out of the fair. He used the red Armani tie as a lovely burst of color against his gray H&M suit. He completed the outfit with a fancy pair of custom Italian leather shoes that would make any suit look good.

Kim was seen sporting a very classy, simple black suit from Banana Republic with a simple black & white blouse. Her winged eyeliner finished off her conventional, professional look while allowing her to add a small personal touch.

Ryan caught my eye with a beautiful pinstripe suit from Tallia and red Calvin Klein tie as well as Jack Erwin shoes. He also doesn’t skimp out on accessories with sterling silver cufflinks.

Lastly, I came across Christine and Abby. Christine rocked a nice pink and black combo with her blouse and floral top along with her Aldo heels. Meanwhile, Abby’s outfit was certainly more conventional; she busted out a classic, but effective black suit from AnnTaylor over a white shirt from H&M and subtle nude heels.

There was certainly no shortage of great looks at this year’s career fair. No employer could possibly have turned any of these job hunters down based on fashion alone.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)