[Video] Happy Valley LARP: Medieval Combat Club Battles On Old Main Lawn

Denuvald Dagorhir is the local realm of avid LARPers in State College. The group, run by William Fescemyer, uses Old Main Lawn as a battleground every weekend.

The medieval combat club is made up of 20 members locally, but its worldwide organization is more than 2,000 strong. Nearby events include large-scale battles, fairs, and other community events where there can be as many as 300 people.

Rain or shine, the club practices (yes, practices) every Sunday afternoon. When it does rain, the elements add to the intensity and make the practices seem like something out of Braveheart.

Members’ dedication can be seen in the level of detail and craftsmanship that goes into their handmade weapons, shields, and armor — all of which must be made to fit a standard set of rules and regulations.

