PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

THON

[Video] THON 2019 Line Dance

Patrick Spurlock | Onward State
By Noah Rogers
2/15/19 6:47 pm

Break it down, BJC.

You can find the full lyrics to this year’s line dance here with explanations of each line in our “Genius Lyrics” version here.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Noah Rogers

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Noah

[Video] Happy Valley LARP: Medieval Combat Club Battles On Old Main Lawn

Denuvald Dagorhir is the local realm of avid LARPers in State College. And Old Main is its battleground every Sunday.

Obligatory PSU Pregame Show Road Trips To Support Hurricane Florence Victims

Natty Nittany: 2018 Career Fair Edition

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day One

Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.

‘Genius Lyrics’ Breakdown Of The 2019 Line Dance

By the 46th time you hear the line dance, we hope you have the lyrics memorized. But will you know what they mean?

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend