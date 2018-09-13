UPUA Confirms Freshman Council, Doesn’t Do Much Else

The University Park Undergraduate Association met back at its old digs in 302 HUB Wednesday night, confirming its freshman council and really not accomplishing much else over the span of an hour and a half.

After a delay due to technical difficulties, the meeting opened with a special presentation from Cheryl Bonner, director of Penn State Alumni Career Services. She explained LionLink to UPUA, which is like “Penn State’s own personal LinkedIn group” for students to network organically with alumni.

UPUA President Cody Heaton reported on what he’s been up to over the past week, including meeting with Faculty Senate leadership about his initiative to eliminate paid homework services, conferencing with the Association of Big Ten Students about the future of the organization’s financials, appearing as a special guest on Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims’ radio show, interviewing applicants for UPUA’s judicial board, hosting another Eatin’ with Heaton, working on a Student Fee Board subcommittee, and meeting with UPUA’s Ad Hoc Committee for the first time. Does this guy take classes? Sleep?

Vice President Laura McKinney followed suit, discussing a potential expansion of CAPS Chat to the academic colleges, the possibility of creating a smaller-scale Lion’s Pantry — Cub Pantry, if you will — at another location closer to campus, attending the Performing Arts Council’s “Celebrating Student Leadership in the Arts” event, and the official approval for a pilot program of free menstrual products for students, which will begin next week.

The Assembly welcomed its Freshman Council to the meeting and unanimously confirmed YuNa Choi and Steven Zhang as the two freshman representatives who will have voting privileges this year.

…and that’s all, folks!

