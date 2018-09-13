PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » News

UPUA Confirms Freshman Council, Doesn’t Do Much Else

Frank Scaramuzzo | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
9/13/18 12:21 pm

The University Park Undergraduate Association met back at its old digs in 302 HUB Wednesday night, confirming its freshman council and really not accomplishing much else over the span of an hour and a half.

After a delay due to technical difficulties, the meeting opened with a special presentation from Cheryl Bonner, director of Penn State Alumni Career Services. She explained LionLink to UPUA, which is like “Penn State’s own personal LinkedIn group” for students to network organically with alumni.

UPUA President Cody Heaton reported on what he’s been up to over the past week, including meeting with Faculty Senate leadership about his initiative to eliminate paid homework services, conferencing with the Association of Big Ten Students about the future of the organization’s financials, appearing as a special guest on Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims’ radio show, interviewing applicants for UPUA’s judicial board, hosting another Eatin’ with Heaton, working on a Student Fee Board subcommittee, and meeting with UPUA’s Ad Hoc Committee for the first time. Does this guy take classes? Sleep?

Vice President Laura McKinney followed suit, discussing a potential expansion of CAPS Chat to the academic colleges, the possibility of creating a smaller-scale Lion’s Pantry — Cub Pantry, if you will — at another location closer to campus, attending the Performing Arts Council’s “Celebrating Student Leadership in the Arts” event, and the official approval for a pilot program of free menstrual products for students, which will begin next week.

The Assembly welcomed its Freshman Council to the meeting and unanimously confirmed YuNa Choi and Steven Zhang as the two freshman representatives who will have voting privileges this year.

…and that’s all, folks!

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Assistant Fencing Coach On Administrative Leave Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

USA Fencing also suspended Abashidze’s membership for three years beginning on August 1, though the suspension is subject to appeal.

Free Menstrual Product Pilot Starts Next Week In The HUB

The initiative is part of the Heaton-McKinney platform from when the duo originally ran for president and vice president in the spring.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend