PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » News

Board Of Trustees Changes Committee Meeting Structure

Gareth Brangan | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
9/14/18 7:36 am

Penn State’s Board of Trustees is in town this weekend for its regular September meeting, but will switch things up for this session and the remainder of the year with its committee meeting structure.

In the past, the Board of Trustees has held committee meetings throughout the day on Thursday of its designated meeting weekend and its full Board voting meeting on Friday afternoon. Now, committee meetings will take place any time there’s business to conduct — either in person, over the phone, or otherwise virtually. Multiple committee meetings won’t occur simultaneously, so anyone will be able to attend. The meetings will be announced publicly, live-streamed, and archived on the Board of Trustees website for listening or viewing after the live session.

The university says the changes will maximize trustee time together, gain cost efficiencies, facilitate meaningful discussion and engagement, and ensure trustee interaction with students, faculty, and other key constituents.

The Board’s committee chairs were asked to “identify priorities” for the year ahead and plan possible meeting times in advance, while conserving time for trustee interaction and discussion on “topics that have been identified as key areas of focus for the Board.”

This week’s meeting included only two committee meetings on Thursday — the Committee on Finance, Business, and Capital Planning as well as the Committee on Governance and Long-Range Planning. Penn State’s full Board of Trustees will meet at 1 p.m. Friday, September 14, at the Penn Stater.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
More by Elissa

EcoCoin Program Expanding To Market East

Residential Dining will test EcoCoin in Market East this semester and if all goes well, it plans to roll the program out at the other four residential convenience stores in January.

Homecoming Hosting Fundraiser At Sauly Boy’s

Free Menstrual Product Pilot Starts Next Week In The HUB

Where To Eat In State College Late At Night: Your Penn State Drunk Food Guide

From tacos to pizza to egg rolls, State College has it all when it comes to late-night drunk food.

Previewing The Enemy: Kent State Golden Flashes

Kent State has struggled mightily in recent years, but the Golden Flashes have shown signs of improvement early in 2018.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend