EcoCoin Program Expanding To Market East

Steffen Blanco | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
9/14/18 4:01 am

After a successful launch in the Penn State Bookstore, the EcoCoin program is expanding to Market East, the convenience store market formerly known as Good2Go within East Halls’ Findlay Commons. The goal of the EcoCoin program is to reduce the number of plastic bags used at Penn State.

When customers check out, they will have the option to choose an EcoCoin instead of a plastic bag. Each EcoCoin is equivalent to a five-cent donation that can be placed in one of three boxes to support a student-run philanthropy group.

Since implementing EcoCoin over the summer, the Penn State Bookstore has reduced plastic bag use by more than 4,000 bags. Residential Dining Director Lisa Wandel said about 192,000 plastic bags were used in Market East last year, and 660,000 plastic bags were used in all five residential convenience stores on campus.

“I think that allowing customers to donate to philanthropic causes reinforces the positive behavior of not using a bag,” EcoCoin Program Director Sam Anawalt said in a release. “The impact will start to multiply once these student philanthropic organizations begin projects and initiatives with the funding from the program.”

Residential Dining will test EcoCoin in Market East this semester and if all goes well, it plans to roll the program out at the other four residential convenience stores in January.

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State.

