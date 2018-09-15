Penn State Love Stories: Wedding Crasher Hurricane Florence

We’ve written a lot of Penn State Love Stories over the years, but perhaps none as stately as this one.

Alicia Lindsay was walking to Starbucks on West College Ave. to study when she made a decision we’d all support: studying at Cafe 210 instead and trading a coffee for a beer. Little did she know that decision would change her life forever.

The bouncer at Cafe that night was Matt Reinhart. As the night went on, Reinhart started talking to Lindsay more and more. Before long, Reinhart was helping himself to some of Lindsay’s buffalo chicken dip. He asked for her number before the end of night, and as the saying goes, the rest is history.

Fast forward and Reinhart proposed to Lindsay at the Lion Shrine. (See? We told you this was a true Penn State love story.)

The duo planned a Penn State wedding — blue and white, of course — for this weekend. It would’ve been perfect, except for one thing: Mother Nature. The wedding was set for Wilmington, North Carolina, right in the middle of Hurricane Florence.

While they were already in North Carolina, they made the touch decision Tuesday to evacuate and head back to Pennsylvania. When they realized there was a Penn State home game this weekend, their eyes lit up.

“We sort of think it turned into a good thing so we can celebrate their wedding Penn State-style,” Lindsay’s sister Brooke Lynch said.

As we all know, Penn Staters take celebrations seriously, so their friends and family immediately put the plans in motion to put together an all-out Penn State tailgate wedding reception party. Their new hashtag, #GoWithTheFlo, took on a literal meaning over the next few days.

They organized a caterer, a DJ, and basically everything else you’d need for a tailgate or wedding reception, including a signature hurricane cocktail and a custom Snapchat filter.

Lindsay and Reinhart still plan to be married Sunday, despite the unexpected wedding crasher that ruined their original plans.

“They are an amazing couple that deserve only the best — the fact that this is all turning out to be such an amazing weekend,” Lynch said. “It’s awesome that we get to do it in Penn State fashion. We get to really do what they love.”

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Elissa Hill Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.